Physical: Apple Debuts Trailer for Rose Byrne Dark Comedy Series

Rose Byrne is starring in a new half-hour dark comedy series for Apple titled Physical, about the rise of a female fitness tape guru. It co-stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao. The streamer released the first teaser for the show today and it was funny- when I first hit play my connection was bad and the trailer looked like it was taken off a VHS tape and I was impressed. It looks much better than that, and Rose Byrne is a treasure, so I'm all-in on this one. Check out the first trailer for the showdown below.

Physical Stars Rose Byrne? I Am In

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, Physical is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband's bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She's also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image…. that is until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

At first, hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila's real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) — the female lifestyle guru. The first three episodes of Physical will be included when the series debuts on Apple TV+ this summer- June 18, to be exact.