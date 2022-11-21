Playing Dead: Michael Nathanson Death Scenes Podcast Debuts Nov. 29th

Playing Dead is Lionsgate Sound's original new podcast that examines the shocking, gruesome, and iconic ways in which some of film and TV's most legendary characters have met their demise on screen. Whether they were dragged into the Upside Down by a Demogorgon or encountered Freddy Krueger in their dreams, these zeitgeisty character deaths left a mark on audiences' memories, a legacy that Playing Dead explores and respects. Fans will have the opportunity to re-experience each compelling moment as told by the actors who portrayed their ill-fated characters. That's certainly a new topic for a pop culture podcast.

Playing Dead is a one-of-a-kind podcast that is a mashup of a celebration of geekdom and the eulogy the actors were never able to give for their legendary characters. Each conversation is an emotional roller coaster as talking about the role leads to a larger discussion about the actor's life and career that led to that moment. Movies and shows covered will include Star Wars, Stranger Things, Nightmare on Elm Street, and Suicide Squad.

Playing Dead is hosted by actor Michael Nathanson, best known for his role as Sam Stein, the violently-murdered agent in Netflix's Marvel's The Punisher, who will be interviewing the actors and creators who brought life, and, subsequently death, to these quintessential pop culture icons.

Featured guests will include Shannon Purser, who portrayed the sweet but ill-fated Barb Holland in Netflix's Stranger Things; Dante Basco, discussing the death of Rufio in Hook; Amanda Wyss of Nightmare on Elm Street fame; David Dastmalchian's Polka Dot Man in The Suicide Squad; Ben Barnes, who played Nathanson's own harbinger of doom in Marvel's The Punisher; and more

Playing Dead premieres on November 29, with new episodes dropping weekly on Tuesdays. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere podcasts are heard. You can listen to the official trailer below: