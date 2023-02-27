Pokémon Day: Netflix Teaser Previews Stop-Motion Series "Concierge" An official teaser trailer for the new Netflix series Pokémon Concierge was released, previewing the adorable stop-motion animated series.

In celebration of Pokémon Day, Netflix today announced Pokémon Concierge, its first collaborative production with The Pokémon Company and an ambitious stop-motion project produced by critically acclaimed dwarf studios. The world of Pokémon animation continues to grow with a new collaborative project between The Pokémon Company and Netflix.

Pokémon Concierge is a Netflix series that utilizes groundbreaking stop-motion animation to tell a new story from within the world of Pokémon. Set at the Pokémon Resort, the series follows Haru, the resort's concierge, and the many Pokémon that visit as guests. The series will be done using stop-motion animation techniques. More information about the series' release will be shared in the future. Other series available on Netflix by The Pokémon Company include episodes from the 1997 series, various film titles and specials that continue to grow and advance the original story, and make new memories. Many other items were announced, like a DLC for the recent Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games, additions to the classic card game and much more.

"Netflix is looking forward to delighting fans in Japan and around the world with 'Pokémon Concierge,' an entirely new visual and storytelling experience featuring ground-breaking stop-motion animation set in the Pokémon world in close collaboration with The Pokémon Company," said Minyoung Kim, Vice President of Netflix Content in Asia. "We're also excited to reveal this new series on Pokémon Day and provide fans with even more things to look forward to on this special holiday celebrating the popular franchise." Pokémon Day 2023 can also be celebrated online. Celebrate the occasion by settling in to watch a marathon of Pokémon the Series episodes on Pokémon TV. Gather your family and friends to relive some of Ash and Pikachu's adventures on a special channel devoted to Pokémon Day. Until March 10, 2023, you'll find a collection of episodes featuring intense battles, outrageous Team Rocket shenanigans, and plenty of excitement.