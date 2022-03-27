Police Decline Pursuing Harassment Charges Against Noel Clarke

Dan Warburton in The Sunday Mirror has reported that no charges are to be pursued by the London Metropolitan Police against actor and director Noel Clarke (Doctor Who), regarding claims of sexual harassment and bullying made by around twenty women last year. They quote the Met as stating that the women's testimonies "would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation" and that they will not launch a formal probe "following a thorough assessment by specialist detectives… We have updated the complainants. If any further allegations related to those already assessed are reported then it will be thoroughly considered."

It was a Guardian report that talked to 20 women who detailed a long alleged history of sexual misconduct, bullying, verbal abuse & harassment, groping, and inappropriate touching in the Film and TV industry. These women included actors, production assistants, screenwriters, designers, and producers. Some of them are high-profile members of the industry who agreed to go on the record with their real names.

Clarke issued statements that denied the allegations but stated that "recent reports, however, have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise. To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better."

As a result of the allegations. All3Media, which owns a 21% stake in Clarke's production company Unstoppable, suspended Clarke and his business partner Jason Maza from the company. Clarke and Maza both later quit. Clarke also quit another TV production company, Crongton Knights, and another company called Something in the Air. Clarke and Maza renamed one of their TV firms, Unstoppable Entertainment Limited, as Iconoclast Entertainment Limited.

Clarke had also been dropped by CAA and his management company as of Friday. The British Film and Television Academy (BAFTA) suspended his membership and withdrew his Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema award. Sky TV halted work on the fourth season of their cop show Bulletproof, which stars and was produced by Clarke. ITV also cancelled the broadcast of the fifth and final episode of their cop thriller Viewpoint, which starred Clarke, though offered it for streaming. The CW removed Bulletproof from their CW Seed streaming service.

Whether the news will change any of these decisions is yet to be seen. The decision by the Met has come under criticism from pressure groups and campaigners against sexual harassment.