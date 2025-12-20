Posted in: ABC, NCAA, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Sports, TV | Tagged: pop-tarts, pop-tarts bowl

Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025: Georgia Tech & BYU Get Sprinkled for the Big Game

Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 teams Georgia Tech and BYU rolled out looks at their customized football helmets ahead of next weekend's big game.

Article Summary Georgia Tech and BYU debut Pop-Tarts-themed helmets for the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando.

Team Sprinkles and Team Swirls mascots face off, each repping delicious Pop-Tarts flavors as Edible Mascots.

Live fan voting during the game lets viewers choose which mascot team gets sacrificed in the iconic toaster.

Catch the first-ever Mascot Cam and score limited-edition Team Sprinkles vs Team Swirls Tailgate Packs.

We're only one week away from the ACC's Georgia Tech taking on the Big 12's BYU as the headline-grabbing match-up of Pop-Tarts and ABC's 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl. As we inch closer to Saturday, December 27th, and closer to knowing who will be making the greatest sacrifice of all (Team Sprinkles or Team Swirls), the big news dropped earlier this week that Pop-Tarts had unleashed a way for fans to make the ultimate decision during the actual bowl game (because who doesn't love down-to-the-wire drama?). Now, we're getting a chance to see how the two teams (the football teams, not the mascot teams) are being customized for the big game.

Here's a look at Georgia Tech and BYU's Pop-Tarts-themed helmets for the big game, followed by a rundown of what else we know about next weekend's Pop-Tarts Bowl:

The Road to Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025: What We Know So Far…

Team Sprinkles Edible Mascots Roster

Team Sprinkles brings three all-new Edible Mascots to the field:

Protein Slammin' Strawberry: Leading Team Sprinkles, this ripped powerhouse mascot with muscles to match its mighty protein-boosted flavor is ready to flex its way to victory.

Frosted Cherry: Iconic for its pink frosting and bold red sprinkles, this long-time classic flavor is ready to make its game day debut.

Frosted Cookies & Crème: This Pop-Tarts Bowl newcomer is ready to make a flavorful impression with its striking contrast of speckled frosting.

Team Swirls Edible Mascots Roster

Team Swirls combines a veteran edge with fresh talent:

Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: Returning to shelves after a three-year hiatus and making its mascot debut as the head of Team Swirls, this fan-favorite rookie is ready to lead its teammates all the way to Mouth Heaven.

Frosted Wild Berry: Bringing its instantly recognizable vibrant purple frosting and teal swirl to the field, the returning mascot is vying for a second shot at being devoured.

Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae: Adding a touch of flair to Team Swirls, the mascot veteran is adorned in its signature fudge icing swirl.

We got the "when and where" taken care of. We've taken care of the teams. With that, Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key and BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake enjoyed the first ceremonial Pop-Tart from the big trophy (yes, the one with the active toaster built into it). Here's a look at Coaches Sitake and Key during the first Official Pop-Tarts Toast of Bowl Season, followed by a look at their respective media days regarding their Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 selection:

Here's a look back at the official selection video that went live early in Decembe for this year's Pop-Tarts Bowl:

Here's a look at who will be part of the announcing team for the television broadcast and radio commentary:

Television Broadcast Team: Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, and Quint Kessenich

Radio Commentary Team: Sean Kelley, Rene Ingoglia, and Mike Peasley

Here's a look at the announcement post that went live on social media earlier today regarding the broadcasting team:

Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 Presents… Mascot Cam! This year, fans are getting what they want: the brand's first-ever Mascot Cam, a live, social-first companion to the Pop-Tarts Bowl broadcast on ABC, aiming to be one wild experience. This livestream will give at-home fans a front-row seat to all of the sideline happenings. From epic entrances to the biggest sacrifice ever and everything in between, fans can watch all the hilarious and over-the-top antics unfold – in real time! Tune into the TikTok channel on December 27 to catch every can't-miss moment alongside the game broadcast.

That's Right! We've Got Live Fan Voting Happening DURING the Game!

While the Pop-Tarts Bowl doesn't determine the college football national champion, it is making it easier for fans to choose which Edible Mascot team will be making the one-way trip into that big toaster with live fan voting during the game.

Fans in the stadium and at home can cast their vote by texting "SPRINKLES" to vote for Team Sprinkles, or "SWIRLS" to vote for Team Swirls to 21523. Voting begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on December 27 and will culminate in the biggest sacrifice ever at the end of the game. Will it be Team Sprinkles or Team Swirls?

Fine Print: Open to participating US carriers. Message and data rates may apply. Limit one vote. SMS vote terms are available here. Text STOP to cancel, text HELP for help.

Pop-Tarts Limited-Edition Team Sprinkles vs Team Swirls Tailgate Pack: Bring the Action Home!

Bring the showdown home with a Pop-Tarts Limited-Edition Team Sprinkles vs Team Swirls Tailgate Pack. From tailgates to watch parties, this limited-edition collector's box is the perfect addition to game day spreads and features full-sized boxes of all six toaster pastry flavors that will be Edible Mascots at this year's game (Protein Slammin' Strawberry, Frosted Cherry, Frosted Cookies & Crème, Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Frosted Wild Berry, and Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae).

Fans can enter for a chance to score this offering to recreate the excitement of the Pop-Tarts Bowl at home. Simply visit Pop-Tarts on Instagram from December 18 through December 21 for official rules and to enter.

