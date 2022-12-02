Posehna Non Grata: Brian Posehn Comedy Special Out December 8th

Moment House and Brian Posehn join forces on December 8th for the hour-long comedy special Posehn Non Grata. Pre-orders for tickets to the event by Moment House are available now, and the special will be available to watch for 14 days after airing.

Posehn has been known for multiple appearances on television and worked on a handful of comedy specials in the past, such as The Fartist, Criminally Posehn, and 25 X 2. Posehn Non Grata will begin on December 8th at 9 pm and is hosted by Moment House. Moment House is the premium social live media platform that connects artists and their core fans for global, elevated ticketed experiences — called Moments. With a mission to bring people together through art and technology, Moment House is uniquely crafted with a focus on artist-friendliness, elegant design, user experience, and support for seamless merchandise integrations, global payments, and more. To date, Moment House has processed 1 million tickets across 168 countries and an additional 44 territories.

Like Posehn, his new hour special, Posehna Non Grata is silly, dry, absurd, super self-deprecating, full of nerdy references, relatable, and always hilarious. On a night in February 2022, Brian rocked the famous Beat Kitchen and a packed room of Chicago comedy fans, join them and learn of Brian's love of food delivery apps, his quest to speak German, how he favors one of his dogs, the good one, and finally how using a Target bathroom (twice) united him with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. You'll laugh, you'll cry from laughing, you'll laugh again, and you'll see visuals you will never be able to get rid of. Ever. Recent projects from Posehn include Crank Yankers, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Dragon Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky. This will be his next big comedy special to air since 2017 when he performed 25 x 2, which initially premiered on Seeso.