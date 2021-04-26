Power Book III: Raising Kanan Shows How It All Began This July

Even as production continues on the second season of STARZ's Power Book II: Ghost, franchise creator and EP Courtney A. Kemp and EP Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson are proving true to their word that "Power Never Ends" with a new teaser for the prequel series Power Book III: Raising Kanan, set to hit screens starting July 18. The series stars Mekai Curtis as the young Kanan Stark, Patina Miller as Kanan's mother Raquel "Raq" Thomas, Omar Epps as Detective Malcolm Howard, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Louis "Lou-Lou" Thomas, Shanley Caswell as Detective Shannon Burke, and Lovie Simone as Davina Harrison. In addition, Toby Sandeman as Symphony Bosket, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, and Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox. The cast also includes Quincy Brown as Crown, Ade Chike Torbert as Scrappy, Natalee Linez as Jessica Figueroa, and Annabelle Zasowski as Nicole Bingham.

So enjoy this fresh look at STARZ's Power Book III: Raising Kanan:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Power Book III: Raising Kanan Official Teaser | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huwZi90poSI)

Directed by 50 Cent and Eif Rivera and debuting during the Power Book II: Ghost season finale "Heart of Darkness," the series' theme song, "Part of the Game" is performed by 50 Cent and NLE Choppa, with background vocals from Rileyy Lanez. In the following official music video, a small crew surprises Southside Jamaica Queens residents with a pop-up shoot. Along with offering a look at the very first footage from the series, the video was filmed in 50 Cent's neighborhood- where the series is set. So for a feel of the '90s world of the upcoming series and for a little old-school NYC nostalgia, check out "Part of the Game":

Power Book III: Kanan Theme Song "Part of the Game" (G-Unit records): Directed by Eif Rivera and 50 Cent, and performed by 50 Cent and NLE Choppa with background vocals by Rileyy Lanez. Produced by Omar Reynoso, with production by ERG Designs and Rivera editing. Director of Photography is Paris Stuart, with color by Color by Gloss.

In the following teaser, viewers are transported back to '90s Southside Jamaica Queens, NYC as the spotlight on the early years of iconic Power character Kanan Stark (portrayed in the original series by Jackson, and Mekai Curtis in the prequel series). Fans of the original series are well aware of how Kanan's story ended but not how it first began- that is, until now. Set to "Excursions" from legendary hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest, the following clip also introduces viewers to some of the characters who will be featured in the series- either to help him on his journey or to end it before it's even begun. Here's a look at the teaser for Power Book III: Raising Kanan (along with preview images throughout the post)- with the series set to drop Summer 2021:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Official Tease | Power Book III: Raising Kanan | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxRuWH4hEb0)

"Power Book III: Raising Kanan" is the third installment in the expanding "Power" Universe franchise. The prequel takes viewers back to the '90s and the early years of the now-deceased iconic "Power" character Kanan Stark, portrayed in the original series by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

The cast of STARZ's Power Book III: Raising Kanan includes series regulars Mekai Curtis as the young Kanan Stark, Patina Miller as Kanan's mother Raquel "Raq" Thomas, Omar Epps as Detective Malcolm Howard, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Louis "Lou-Lou" Thomas, Shanley Caswell as Detective Shannon Burke, Lovie Simone as Davina Harrison, Toby Sandeman as Symphony Bosket, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, and Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox. The cast also includes Quincy Brown as Crown, Ade Chike Torbert as Scrappy, Natalee Linez as Jessica Figueroa, and Annabelle Zasowski as Nicole Bingham.

Created by series showrunner and executive producer Sascha Penn, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is executive produced by original series creator Courtney A. Kemp through her company End of Episode and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode's Chris Selak and Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein, Bart Wenrich, and Kevin Fox are also executive producers. Rob Hardy directs the premiere episode and also executive produces, with Lionsgate TV producing for STARZ.