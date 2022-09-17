Primal: Genndy Tartakovsky "Really Excited About" Season 3 Idea

So how's everyone feeling about the Season 2 finale of Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal? As season finales go, "Echoes of Eternity" is a rare example that actually lives up to being called a game-changer. With the story of Spear (Aaron LaPlante), Fang, and Mira (Laëtitia Eïdo) changed forever, Genndy Tartakovsky is sharing some thoughts on where he would want to take a third season and how it would impact our heroes. From this point forward, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer. We'll see you on the other side…

By the time the end credits rolled on "Echoes of Eternity," it's safe to say that folks were left more than a bit shocked. Spear ends up dying in battle, but not before impregnating Mira. Flash ahead years later, and we meet an older Mira, Fang, and Mira & Spear's teenage daughter (Lilah Tartakovsky) riding one of Fang's kids. So it looks like the series will be focusing on the family or Mira & Spear's daughter, right? Well, let's just say Tartakovsky has an idea of where he sees their story going. "I see it ending. [laughs] I don't want to do this story further. I feel like this season, we've done it all, in a way. I want it to almost become an anthology show, where season 3 would still be called 'Primal,' but with a different subheading. Low-dialogue, high-emotion, survival, rawness, visual storytelling: All that stuff, but with different characters," the series creator shared during an interview with EW, though he's not entirely opposed to revisiting them. "There's more things I want to do with 'Primal,' not necessarily Spear and Fang. Maybe if there's a giant outcry, we'll continue the story with his daughter and Mira and the dinosaurs. I'd have to really think about it."

As for what's in Tartakovsky's future, it looks like two projects before "starting development" on a third season. "I have an idea that I'm really excited about, one idea that's rising to the top," he teased. "After doing five seasons of 'Samurai Jack,' two seasons of 'Primal,' all the 'Clone Wars' that we did, I've done so much battles and action. If I was going to do it again, what would I do? How can I make it interesting to me and the audience so it's not just a repeat of what I've done? That's why I was so excited about 'Primal.' I haven't done caveman-style fighting. He's got no skills, it's just rawness. To choreograph fights like that was really fun. Pushing it into a season 3 of Primal, if it gets there, what's different? What can I do that I haven't done?