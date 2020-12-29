Prodigal Son Cast Shows Us Who Knows Their Lines- And Who Doesn't

By now, fans of the Tom Payne and Michael Sheen-starring FOX series Prodigal Son are more than well aware of just how twisted things turned by the time the blood splatter settled on the first season's finale. Ainsley (Halston Sage) proved she really was "daddy's little girl" by turning Endicott (Dermot Mulroney) into a pin-cushion, leaving Malcolm to find a way to keep both his sister and their mother Jessica (Bellamy Young) out of jail. Meanwhile, dear old dad Martin Whitly (Sheen) aka "The Surgeon" doesn't want to feel left out, really "digging" the idea of a family reunion.

With all of that ready to be unleashed when the series returns on January 12, it's probably a good time to take a minute and have a little fun with the cast before all of the killings resume. In the following clip, the cast sees which of them can identify the most lines from the series (and things don't look so good for Payne):

Now here's a look at the fascinating dynamic between Malcolm and Det. J.T. Tarmel (Frank Harts)- all built around an obsession on Bright's part to know what exactly those two letters in his name actually stand for:

This brings us to some new details on season-opener "It's All In The Execution" revealed by FOX this week, and it confirms that Bright's going to be working double-time to keep his family together. So what more perfect of a distraction can there be than a killer who beheads their victims. Of course, there's one small problem: the cast find Bright back to working with his father. So much for having a professional life to escape into.

Prodigal Son season 2, episode 1 "It's All In The Execution": Bright finds his personal life in disarray after his sister's shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he has to "take care" of her and protect his mother, Jessica, from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again. To distract himself, Malcolm takes on a new case and must find the killer behind a recent beheading in the city…and the only person he can turn to for help with the case is his father. Meanwhile, Martin returns to Claremont to a surprise new roommate (guest star Michael Chernus) and JT faces discrimination while on the job. Written by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver.

In the following clip, the cast teases what viewers can expect when the series returns to FOX on Tuesday, January 12- followed by the official second-season overview:

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was a notorious serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now he's using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT TARMEL (Frank Harts) and medical examiner DR. EDRISA TANAKA (Keiko Agena). Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young) from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

FOX's Prodigal Son stars Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, Michael Sheen as Dr. Martin Whitly, Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell, Frank Harts as JT Tarmel, and Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka. Joining the cast for the second season include Christian Borle (Little Shop of Horrors) as Friar Pete, a former friar ejected from his church for extremist views, he is famous for a notorious killing spree that has landed him in the psychiatric ward with Martin. Friar Pete is a careful listener and offers respite to the other patients — and becomes a key consultant in Bright's latest case. Michael Potts' (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) Dr. Brandon Marsh is Martin's new therapist at Claremont who's desperate to have a breakthrough with his psychiatric patients.

FOX's Prodigal Son is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and both are executive producers, showrunners, and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kane serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot "Like".