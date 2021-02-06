Prodigal Son: Catherine Zeta-Jones Checks In From Set; S02E05 Preview

FOX's Prodigal Son is only four episodes into its second season and the tension levels for Malcolm (Tom Payne) and Martin aka The Surgeon (Michael Sheen) are already running at about an "11"- and that's before two big names enter the scene later this season. First up, we have Catherine Zeta-Jones as Dr. Vivian Capshaw, a Claremont Psychiatrics' resident MD who enjoys putting Martin through his paces but then looks to make his life "interesting" after she sees Martin in a new light when he starts helping treat other patients. But that's far from all, as Alan Cumming will also be joining the cast as Simon Hoxley aka "The Mind Sleuth," who travels to New York to get to the bottom of Endicott's murder, placing Bright and his family squarely on his radar. While Cumming is expected to appear later in the season, it appears viewers will be meeting Zeta-Jones's Dr. Capshaw much sooner- with the award-winning actress posting an image of herself on set on Friday going through her script.

Now here's an early look at what's in store for next week's episode "Bad Manners":

Prodigal Son Season 2, Episode 5 "Bad Manners": Malcolm and Ainsley both race to find the killer in the so-called "Debutante Slayings," but Ainsley's persistence has Malcolm worried about what her actual motive might be. While Martin is thrilled to see his daughter's passion in the field, Jessica suggests she and Ainsley take a vacation. Meanwhile, JT meets with his union rep to decide if he should file an official complaint against the cop who discriminated against him. Kate Burton ("Scandal") guest stars.

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was a notorious serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now he's using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT TARMEL (Frank Harts) and medical examiner DR. EDRISA TANAKA (Keiko Agena).

Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young) from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

FOX's Prodigal Son stars Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, Michael Sheen as Dr. Martin Whitly, Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell, Frank Harts as JT Tarmel, and Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka. Joining the cast for the second season include Christian Borle (Little Shop of Horrors) as Friar Pete, a former friar ejected from his church for extremist views, he is famous for a notorious killing spree that has landed him in the psychiatric ward with Martin. Friar Pete is a careful listener and offers respite to the other patients — and becomes a key consultant in Bright's latest case. Michael Potts' (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) Dr. Brandon Marsh is Martin's new therapist at Claremont who's desperate to have a breakthrough with his psychiatric patients.

FOX's Prodigal Son is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and both are executive producers, showrunners, and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kane serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot "Like".