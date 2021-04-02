Prodigal Son: Sheen Plays Six Degrees of Zeta-Jones; S02E08 Preview

While there's still some time to do a more formal preview for the return of FOX's Prodigal Son for the second half of its second season later this month, we figured it's never too soon for a look at the next new episode "Ouroboros." And as you're about to see from the following images, it's easy to understand why. When you have Michael Sheen, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Alan Cumming in the same series, that's impressive enough. But when you have them on screen together at the same time? Well, how can you expect anything else than a serious masterclass in acting? And make sure to stick around after the images for more previews and a focus on Zeta-Jones and Sheen.

Now here a look at a preview of what's still to come when FOX's Prodigal Son returns on Tuesday, April 13:

Prodigal Son Season 2, Episode 8 "Ouroboros": When world-famous Europol profiler Simon Hoxley (guest star Alan Cumming) shows up in New York and claims that Major Crimes' current case is connected to the discovery of Endicott's body overseas, Bright fears he and Ainsley's secret is about to be exposed. Meanwhile, Martin gets to know Dr. Vivian Capshaw (Catherine Zeta-Jones).

Here's a look at how Sheen's and Zeta-Jones's acting careers have crossed paths and "six-degreed" over the years:

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was a notorious serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now he's using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT TARMEL (Frank Harts) and medical examiner DR. EDRISA TANAKA (Keiko Agena).

Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young) from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

FOX's Prodigal Son stars Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, Michael Sheen as Dr. Martin Whitly, Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell, Frank Harts as JT Tarmel, and Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and both are executive producers, showrunners, and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kane serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot "Like".