Prodigal Son: Tom Payne Posts on Series End; #SaveProdigalSon Campaign

Even with the series finale of FOX's Prodigal Son having just aired, series creators Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver kept hopes alive in a conversation with Deadline Hollywood where it was revealed that "WBTV is shopping it as we speak" for the third season. Since that time, reports surfaced that HBO Max has passed on picking up the series- though as we referenced in the last update, the Michael Sheen and Tom Payne-starring series feels like the perfect fit for a Lucifer-like treatment over at Netflix. On the hopeful side, fans are coordinating efforts to save the series and find it a new home (more on that in a minute). But at least for now, the series has reached its final chapter- and Payne has taken to Instagram to share his feelings on the matter.

"Contemplation. Reflection. Those silent and still moments where you can take pause and recollect. It's been a month since I finished filming and I'm beginning to catch my breath. 'Prodigal Son' dropped into my life unexpectedly, I wasn't looking to jump into something so soon after 'The Walking Dead,'" Payne wrote in his post "But timing is everything and when the universe comes to meet you, you better hold on tight and enjoy the ride. What a ride it was. Tears, laughter, joy, friendship. The most stressful time in my life and the most rewarding. It's a crazy industry when you look at it from the outside. We work insanely long hours with little time for family or self. But when you're lucky enough to work on something so special you willingly make those sacrifices." Payne then went on to thank his wife and musician Jennifer J Akerman as well as the cast, crew, and creative team behind the series- before ending things on a bittersweet note: "It's better to burn out than to fade away"

But that doesn't mean that the fans are ready to go down without a fight. Save Prodigal Son (Twitter: @ProdigalSaviors) has started the #SaveProdigalSon campaign- and they're looking for your help. Swing on over to their website (here) to learn how fan efforts are being organized- and definitely make sure to sign their petition (which you can find here).

Teasing "big" ideas should the series return, Sklavar explained to DH how the series is evolving for Payne's Malcolm Bright. "The spine of the season was Bright becoming his own man. The Dani-Bright relationship was key, along with a new 'venue' where Martin could shine," he explained. Without giving too much away, the series creators envision also having Michael Sheen's Martin Whitley aka The Surgeon and Catherine Zeta'Jones's Vivian Capshaw return. But while all of that sounds great, just what are the chances of the series returning. "I don't know what our chances are," Fedak explained, "but writing for these actors and this crew was a great privilege. I hope we get to work together again."