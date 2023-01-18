PROGRESS, ICW Confirm Indie Wrestling Content Leaving WWE Network PROGRESS and ICW confirmed their content is leaving the WWE Network and Peacock following rumors WWE will discontinue featuring indie wrestling content.

A press release from PROGRESS Wrestling seemingly confirms a rumor going around the web the last 24 hours: WWE is ending the practice of featuring indie wrestling shows on its streaming services, including The WWE Network and Peacock. Sean Ross Sapp first reported the news on Twitter after being asked about an episode of ICW no longer being available on Peacock.

And now, Progress has seemingly confirmed that news, with an announcment noting:

PROGRESS Wrestling's first show of 2023 was named START SPREADING THE NEWS for a very clear reason, and they can now confirm that its very positive and long-standing partnership with WWE Network is coming to a harmonious end. After six years and nearly 50 shows, both promotions are pursuing different digital media strategies, and fans of both WWE and PROGRESS are going to be the beneficiaries. As one chapter closes, so they say, another one opens, and PROGRESS management can confirm that they are in discussions with a number of high profile global digital media and streaming options. PROGRESS own an unrivalled video library containing more than a decade's worth of the best of independent wrestling, showcasing many household names that have wrestled at PROGRESS over the course of the past 11 years. Wrestlers such as Pete Dunne, Toni Storm, Walter (current WWE Intercontinental champion, now known as Gunther), Adam Cole, AEW World Champion MJF, Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay and Matt Riddle, to name just a few, have competed and enhanced their careers at PROGRESS Wrestling during this period. This extensive content library has more than 650 hours, featuring 170 shows, which resulted in PROGRESS Wrestling being the biggest independent wrestling company to feature on the WWE Network.

They did their best to spin it as a mutual breakup, but it certainly looks like WWE is doing away with the practice of partnering with smaller wrestling content producers to pad their streaming offerings ahead of a potential sale. Fans who want to continue to watch PROGRESS can check out their own on-demand service here. No official word is yet available on the status of wXw, another indie wrestling league featured on WWE streaming services, though ICW did also confirm the news on Twitter:

ICW's contract with WWE has come to an end. (Thread) — ICW (@InsaneChampWres) January 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

ICW's contract with WWE has come to an end. (Thread) — ICW (@InsaneChampWres) January 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Evolve, another indie wrestling company that aired content on the network, was purchased by WWE in 2020.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe