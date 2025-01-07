Posted in: Opinion, Sports, TV, TV, WWE | Tagged: cm punk, wrestling, WWE Raw

Props to CM Punk for Admitting He Was Wrong About Saudi Arabia

The Chadster applauds CM Punk for embracing WWE's Saudi partnership! 👏 Punk's growth shows true loyalty to the wrestling business.

The Chadster is absolutely thrilled 🎉 to report that CM Punk has finally seen the light when it comes to WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia! Auughh man! So fair! 👏👏👏 Last night on the Netflix debut of WWE Raw, Punk wrestled in the main event against Seth Rollins in a ring plastered with logos for the Saudi Arabian Entertainment Authority's "Riyadh Season" and right-wing icon Hulk Hogan's "Real American" beer, amongst other loyal sponsors. 🍻 This is such a huge step forward for Punk, and The Chadster couldn't be more proud! 😊

You see, back in 2019, Punk tweeted some very unkind words about WWE Superstars performing in Saudi Arabia. The Chadster won't repeat those words here because they're not appropriate for a family-friendly wrestling blog. 🙅‍♂️ But let's just say Punk was not a fan of WWE's partnership with the Saudi government. However, it seems Punk has finally learned about the wrestling business and realized that sometimes you have to put politics aside for the greater good of WWE! 💪

Now, The Chadster knows what you're thinking. "But Chadster, isn't Saudi Arabia's human rights record a bit questionable?" 🤔 Well, sure, maybe they've made a few mistakes here and there. But think about all the good they're doing for the wrestling business by giving WWE all that money! 💰💰💰 It's just so respectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙏

The Chadster has to admit, he was a bit worried when Punk returned to WWE last year but didn't show up for the Saudi Arabia event. The Chadster thought maybe Punk was still holding onto his childish objections. But now, it's clear that Punk has grown up and realized what's truly important: putting WWE first! 🥇

Speaking of putting WWE first, The Chadster can't help but compare this situation to what's happening over in AEW. You know, Tony Khan would never be able to secure a deal like this for AEW. He's too busy trying to cheese off The Chadster! 😠

In fact, just last night, The Chadster had another one of his recurring nightmares about Tony Khan. 😱 The Chadster was in a fancy Saudi Arabian palace, wearing nothing but a pair of WWE-branded swim trunks. Suddenly, Tony Khan appeared, wearing a crown and holding a scepter made of AEW action figures. He chased The Chadster through the palace, shouting, "You'll never escape the forbidden door!" The Chadster ran and ran, but every time he thought he'd lost Tony, he'd hear the sound of a White Claw can opening behind him. Just as Tony was about to catch The Chadster, CM Punk appeared and hit Tony with a GTS, saving The Chadster! Then Punk winked at The Chadster and said, "It's clobbering time… for AEW!" The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, but felt strangely… aroused? 😳 Anyway, The Chadster demands that Tony Khan stop invading his dreams! It's so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

But back to CM Punk. The Chadster is so proud of him for putting aside his personal beliefs and doing what's best for WWE. 👍 As the famous wrestling journalist Eric Bischoff said on a recent episode of his unbiased podcast, "CM Punk's evolution from critic to company man is a testament to WWE's ability to transform even the most stubborn of individuals into loyal brand ambassadors. It's a shame AEW can't seem to inspire that kind of dedication." You see, Eric Bischoff understands the wrestling business, unlike Tony Khan.

The Chadster even tried to explain to his wife, Keighleyanne, how significant this moment was. "Keighleyanne," The Chadster said, "isn't it amazing how CM Punk has grown as a person and a wrestler?" Keighleyanne just sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 The Chadster is pretty sure she agrees with him, though. It's just that Tony Khan has driven such a wedge between them that she can't express it properly.

In conclusion, The Chadster wants to congratulate CM Punk for finally understanding what's truly important in the wrestling business. 🏆 The Chadster doesn't consider himself a political person — he usually writes in the names of current WWE Champions whenever he goes to the ballot box (and he really thought Cody Rhodes had a shot this time) — but if there's one political principle The Chadster stands by, it's respecting the wrestling business that WWE built. By embracing WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia and sharing the ring with Hulk Hogan's beer logo, Punk has shown that he's a true WWE Superstar. This is the kind of growth and maturity that you'll never see in AEW. Tony Khan could learn a thing or two from CM Punk about putting the good of the wrestling business first!

And speaking of putting things first, The Chadster is going to celebrate Punk's evolution by driving his Mazda Miata to the store to pick up some White Claws. 🚗 Maybe The Chadster will even blast some Smash Mouth on the way. After all, as the great philosophers once sang, "You'll never know if you don't go." And CM Punk went to Saudi Arabia (in spirit) last night, and look how well that turned out! 🌟

