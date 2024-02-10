Posted in: Max, Preview, TBS, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Animal Planet, max, preview, puppy bowl, puppy bowl xx, TBS

Puppy Bowl XX Trailer/Images: Check Out Team Ruff & Team Fluff!

With Team Fluff & Team Ruff ready to take the field on Sunday, here's what you need to know about Puppy Bowl XX - INCLUDING PICS OF PUPPIES!

Article Summary Team Fluff & Team Ruff face off in Puppy Bowl XX on Feb 11, 2024.

Watch the cuteness live on Animal Planet, Discovery+ and more at 2 PM ET.

Pre-game show with exclusive Puppy Bowl draft insights at 1 PM ET.

131 puppies from 73 shelters compete for love and the Lombarky trophy.

By the time you're reading this, we will be less than 24 hours away from Sunday's big game. No, not Super Bowl LVIII – we're talking Puppy Bowl XX, the 20th year of the original & longest-running call-to-adoption television event. With the action set to kick off on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 2 pm ET/11 am PT, we have a rundown of what you need to know: when & where to watch, who is hitting the field for Team Ruff & Team Fluff, and some of the key factors in play to make this year's Puppy Bowl the most successful one yet.

WHEN /WHERE CAN I WATCH? The game will air across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max, and Discovery+ on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 2 pm ET/11 am PT. Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner returns for his 13th year and, for the first time, will have a puppy assistant coach, Whistle, who helps him call the plays and fumbles.

IS THERE A PRE-GAME SHOW? At 1 pm E&/10 am PT, Animal Planet will host its annual pre-game show, going behind the scenes of the draft with exclusive interviews with coaches and players. Viewers will also learn more about each player's breed mix and other unique traits from the Wisdom Panel pet DNA test that could help determine who will have a furry leg-up on the field. The pre-game show will check in with the Bissell Pet Foundation to see how they are continuing to improve their lifesaving efforts and also provide a first look at the Kitty Halftime Show presented by Arm & Hammer Slide.

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE GAME'S OFF-FIELD HIGHLIGHTS? Subaru will sponsor "Pup Close and Personal" segments that share some of the all-star athletes' backstories. Baltimore Ravens player Ronnie Stanley's rescue foundation, which trains dogs – including hound Linus – to support people with special needs, and Beignet – a New Orleans dachshund – who gets a nose-to-tail makeover before the big game will be highlighted. In addition, Pedigree's "Adoptable Pup" segments will feature puppies – and a few kittens – from 14 shelters and rescues across the country, all available for adoption during the game. Country singer and adoption advocate Miranda Lambert is set to introduce the first segment – with her non-profit, MuttNation, featuring a senior dog seeking a permanent home.

SO WHO'S COMPETING FOR TEAM FLUFF & TEAM RUFF? With Team Fluff rocking the blue and Team Ruff rocking the reddish-orange, here's a look at who's who this year:

And here's a rundown of where from across the United States this year's roster comes from:

WHAT ARE THE PUPPIES COMPETING FOR? Over the course of three hours, viewers will get to know 131 puppies from 73 shelters & rescues across 36 states and territories – including the all-time smallest pup, Sweetpea (1.7 lbs), and the biggest, Levi the Great Dane (72 lbs). Team Ruff & Team Fluff are competing for the Wayfair "Lombarky" trophy – but more than that, they're hoping to find a loving, permanent home. In honor of the game's 20th anniversary, four previous Puppy Bowl players return to be inducted into the all-new Puppy Bowl Hall of Fame. In addition, one puppy player will be named MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) while another will walk away with the Subaru of America, Inc. Underdog Award.

HOW CAN I FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA? Audiences can follow the conversation on social media with #PuppyBowl, and follow Animal Planet on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok, as well as Puppy Bowl on Facebook for more updates.

