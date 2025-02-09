Posted in: Max, TBS, TV | Tagged: puppy bowl, super bowl

Puppy Bowl XXI Viewing Guide: Team Ruff/Team Fluff Rosters & More!

Kicking off at 2 pm ET, here's our Puppy Bowl XXI Viewing Guide: when and where to watch, the Team Ruff and Team Fluff rosters, and more!

Before the NFL's Super Bowl LIX hits our screens, the really big dogs of the day will be hitting the field for some soft-hitting and adorable canine competition. That's right, we're talking about Puppy Bowl XXI – and we have everything you're going to need to know about the big event. From when and where to watch the beloved annual tradition to the Team Ruff and Team Fluff lineups – and everything in between, we have anything and everything you want to know (as well as where to go for additional intel). In addition, we've included some feature videos from Animal Planet looking back on the history of "Puppy Bowl" for you to enjoy!

When/Where Can I Watch "Puppy Bowl XXI"? Puppy Bowl XXI kicks off on Sunday, February 9th, at 2 pm ET/11 am PT – with the three-hour canine competition airing/streaming across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max, and discovery+. Sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks will provide play-by-play commentary.

What's The Deal with "Puppy Bowl XXI Kickoff"? The brand-new opening event is set to air at 1 pm ET/ 10 am PT on Animal Planet. Ten puppy prospects from across the country will engage in practice drills and show off their moves in the first-ever "Puppy Combine." Each pup will compete to be selected as the top pick in the Puppy Bowl Draft and join the Team Ruff and Team Fluff rosters. The show will also check in with Bissell and the Bissell Pet Foundation to see how they are continuing to make an impact with their lifesaving efforts and as they prepare to send Trixie from their partner shelter, Little Traverse Bay Humane Society, to compete in Puppy Bowl XXI.

What Can You Tell Me About "Puppy Bowl XXI"? The annual three-hour television event will feature 142 rescue puppies from 80 shelters across 40 states and two countries as they compete in the cutest competition of the year. With more puppies than ever before, Puppy Bowl XXI will highlight their inspiring journeys from birth to adoption and the tremendous dedication of the rescues and shelters that help find animals in their forever homes.

Who Is Our Referee and Team Ruff & Team Fluff Captains? The game kicks off when Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner blows the whistle, and the Pedigree Starting Lineup players take the field at Progressive Stadium. Julep, the first-ever St. Bernard mix, and Smoosh, the only Pekingese to compete in the games, will head up Team Fluff while Mr. Pickles, a Pug-Chihuahua from Dallas, and Tuani, a Chihuahua-German shepherd who traveled all the way from Nicaragua, will look to bring Team Ruff to victory.

What Are Team Ruff and Team Fluff Competing For? The two teams will go head-to-head on the gridiron in hopes of bringing home the Walmart "Lombarky" trophy and see which puppy player has what it takes to be named the MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) and win the Subaru of America, Inc. Underdog Award.

What Other Highlights Can We Expect From "Puppy Bowl XXI"?

"Pup Close and Personal" segments, sharing the backstories of some of the all-star athletes.

Dan Smyers , from superstar country duo Dan + Shay, brings a rescue puppy from Wags & Walks Nashville backstage at one of his concerts for some socialization and to boost their chances of being adopted.

, from superstar country duo Dan + Shay, brings a rescue puppy from Wags & Walks Nashville backstage at one of his concerts for some socialization and to boost their chances of being adopted. Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and his girlfriend, Nani, visit The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, where they'll meet Parsnip , a rescue Pit bull mix about to compete in the games. Derrick and Nani spend time helping train Parsnip and detailing the kind of home that will be a good fit for him.

and his girlfriend, Nani, visit The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, where they'll meet , a rescue Pit bull mix about to compete in the games. Derrick and Nani spend time helping train Parsnip and detailing the kind of home that will be a good fit for him. The Adoptables segments featuring puppies – and a few kittens – that will be available for adoption during the game return.

The Wisdom Panel pet DNA test results help provide insights into each player's breed mix and other unique traits.

The Kitty Halftime Show presented by Arm & Hammer Hardball and much more.

Wait – What Does DC Studios' "Superman" Have to Do with "Puppy Bowl XXI"? One incredible pup who displays "super" abilities will be presented with the Krypto Super Play award. In addition, audiences can catch a special sneak peek of Superman ahead of its theatrical release on July 11, 2025. During the game, writer and director James Gunn will deliver a special message with his dog Ozu, who serves as the inspiration for the character Krypto in the DC Studios film.

How Can I Stay Informed on "Puppy Bowl XXI"? Audiences can join the conversation on social media with #PuppyBowl, and by following Animal Planet on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok, as well as Puppy Bowl on Facebook for more updates. In addition, you can keep checking PuppyBowl.com for more information on the canine competition.

Who's Producing "Puppy Bowl XXI"? Puppy Bowl XXI is produced for Animal Planet by Bright Spot Content – an All3Media America company.

Puppy Bowl XXI: Here's Who's Competing!

Here's a look at who's competing for "Team Ruff" and "Team Fluff" (with all images courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery), followed by a roster rundown offering more intel on this adorable lineup of pups:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!