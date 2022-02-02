Rabbit Hole: Paramount+ Kiefer Sutherland Spy Series Arrives This Fall

If there's anything that we've learned about Kiefer Sutherland beginning with his years on FOX's critically-acclaimed action-drama series 24, it's that he can still carry an action and espionage series on his back. The actor is slated to lead the upcoming spy series Rabbit Hole for Paramount+. The series comes courtesy of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who directed the pilot of NBC's This Is Us and AppleTV+'s WeCrashed. Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television Studios & Paramount Plus Original Scripted Series, revealed at the Television Critics Association panel that production will start soon and that the series will premiere this fall.

Paramount Plus' Rabbit Hole Production Details & Other Projects

The CBS Studios eight-part series, which was greenlit back in May 2021, features the 24 and Designated Survivor star as private espionage operative James Weir, who finds himself in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control these extraordinary powers. Sutherland will serve as executive producer with Requa, Ficarra, Charlie Gogolak, Suzan Bymel, and Hunt Baldwin. After his run on Designated Survivor, Sutherland played Clay Bryce in the Quibi's (Now Roku Originals) remake adaptation of The Fugitive. He'll star in the Showtime anthology series The First Lady as 32nd president of the United States Franklin D. Roosevelt opposite Eliza Scanlen's Eleanor Roosevelt, which is slated for a 2022 release. On the theatrical front, he'll also star in STX's upcoming The Contractor opposite Gillian Jacobs. Requa and Ficarra also worked on FOX's Next, Amazon Prime Video's Patriot, Bad Santa, and the "Cats & Dogs" film franchises. They recently wrote Disney's Jungle Cruise (2021), serve as EP for STX's upcoming King of the Jungle, and Warner Bros' DC League of Super-Pets, both star Dwayne Johnson.