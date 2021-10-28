24 Star Kiefer Sutherland Headlining 20th Anniversary Virtual Reunion

Jack Bauer is bringing CTU back together again…sort of with 24 star and executive producer Kiefer Sutherland headlining the 20th anniversary of the series premiere on FOX in a virtual reunion on November 6. The virtual 24 fan convention features multiple panels and is an outlet to fundraise for Operation Smile. Joining Sutherland are cast and crew including co-stars Leslie Hope, Elisha Cuthbert, Sarah Clarke, Eric Balfour, Reiko Aylesworth, Xander Berkeley, Sarah Wynter, Gregory Itzin, Mykelti Williamson, Chris Diamantopoulos, Cherry Jones, Louis Lombardi, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Tzi Ma, Sprague Grayden, and others.

24 Virtual Convention Details

The cast will appear together on a classic 24-style split-screen to interact with fans and share experiences and stories from working on the long-running action drama series. "24 fans were the greatest I've ever experienced. I can't wait to talk to you all," Sutherland said. Also joining the cast are creators/executive producers Robert Cochran and Joel Surnow, EP Howard Gordon, pilot director Stephen Hopkins, series directors/EPs Jon Cassar and Brad Turner, casting director Debi Manwiller, composer Sean Callery, producer Michael Loceff, and cinematographer Rodney Charters.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The History of "24" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4B59YTNZUdY)

To be able to take part in the event, the admission will be $24 with a portion of the proceeds donated to Operation Smile, which provides comprehensive care to children with cleft lip and palate. The reunion caps a #20YEARSOF24 campaign which began as a virtual discussion group that spawned a podcast, featuring more than 40 guests from the show's nine seasons. The virtual convention is produced by GoTellSomeOne Podcasts, Mimetic Productions, and the 24 Universe Team. The FOX series originally ran from 2001 to 2010 featuring Sutherland as the "super-agent" who has to deal with a global crisis within the span of real-time over the course of the day. Its success spawned a limited series 24: Live Another Day and short-lived spinoff 24: Legacy without Sutherland.

Deadline Hollywood