Ragdoll: Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Thalissa Teixeria Join Lucy Hale Series

Ragdoll is a new crime series from the producers of the mega-popular Killing Eve, and two more have hopped aboard the cast. Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) will star in the series, which is set up at AMC/Alibi. Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Thalissa Teixeria will join her after being cast this afternoon. The series received a six-episode order in February. Hale will play a new recruit helping track down a new serial killer nicknamed "The Ragdoll Killer", who will give the cops the names of his victims. It is based on the novel of the same name by Daniel Cole It all sounds very moody and AMC-ish, so I am sure it will be very popular. The news was revealed by Deadline.

Ragdoll Does Have An Interesting Twist

Here is the premise in full: "six people have been murdered, dismembered, and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body — nicknamed the "Ragdoll." Assigned to the shocking case are DS Nathan Rose, recently reinstated to the London Met; his best friend and boss, DI Emily Baxter; and the unit's new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds (Hale). The "Ragdoll Killer" taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Rose's name among them. And with those victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny."

Ragdoll is set to go in front of cameras this spring for release in the fall. Hale is awesome, so here's hoping this is a success for her. After achieving so much early success with Pretty Little Liars, I have always wanted to see her start to shine in some more adult and dramatic roles, and this seems like it should be right up there in that vein. Look for the series this fall, it should be a great watch based on who is involved at least.