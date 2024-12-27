Posted in: Netflix, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, ranma 1/2

Ranma 1/2 Season 1 E11: "You I Love" & E12: "Shampoo Cleans Up" Review

Netflix's Ranma 1/2 Ep. 11: "You I Love" and Ep. 12: "Shampoo Cleans Up" were more hysterical installments of the updated anime series.

Netflix's Ranma 1/2 Ep. 11: "You I Love" and Ep. 12: "Shampoo Cleans Up" were more hysterical installments filled with the wacky adventures that we all know tend to follow Ranma. I mean, not many characters have Ranma's continuous string of bad luck. He also has the main issue of turning into the other gender whenever cold water hits him.

When we last saw Shampoo, she made her way to the Tendo house and kissed male Ranma after losing to him. However, we quickly learn that in her culture, if a woman beats you, you have to kill her, and if it is a man, you have to marry him. As blunt as Ranma can be he still cannot bring himself to fully push her away and even calls her cute. However, he was really close to telling her he was in a relationship, and it seemed she could not understand him… or wanted to, maybe? Anyway, we all know Akane is not going to take well to this.

Ryoga even realizes this and makes an attempt to get away before being thrown cold water and turned into P-Chan. I mean, Ryoga, we all know you are just going to get lost for days and not really go anywhere. But Shampoo found the piggy cost and cold it for Ranma. I am not going to lie; I almost choked laughing. Thankfully, Ranma revived him fast enough. However not fast enough that Shampoo got to challenge Akane to a fight. While I love Akane, Ranma was right—she was not at the same level to take up that challenge. But she did. And here we are now, with Akane on the floor because she sent Ranma flying with a punch, and he was not close enough to stop it. However, once she wakes up, she cannot recognize him.

This is where "Shampoo Cleans Up" starts, as Ranma is trying to determine the level of damage. Even Akane's friends try chiming in, but it is only Ranma she has forgotten about, and it is definitely connected with Shampoo. Ryoga is no help because the only thing he saw (as P-Chan) was the back of Shampoo's feet as he got kicked. However, it seems that Akane's body still reacts to jealousy even though she cannot remember Ranma.

I am not going to lie, I enjoy the poor of this work scenarios in Ranma. It is such a funny and silly show that I just cannot get over it. It feels like so much happens, and yet, as I write, I realize not much really did. Yet I enjoy every single second of it. Not to mention the beautiful animation and the colors. I especially love Ranma because he is such a good and caring boy, even when he tries not to be. Definitely another good boi on my list of best bois… along with Tajiro and Deku. Just a little more blunt and with more girls and boys chasing after him and his cold-water alter ego. This Netflix reboot has definitely made it to my list of comfort shows to watch on my blue days.

Anyway, turns out Shampoo just used a special technique and shampoo to erase Akane's memory of Ranma. So now he has to go get it from shampoo who has hidden it in between her breasts. They make a deal that Ranma will kill female Ranma in order to get the shampoo. Turns out, with Ranma insulting her, Akane recovers her memory of Ranma so no other efforts to recover her memory are needed. Ranma then stops Shampoo from attacking Akane once again. This time, Ranma comes out and shows Shampoo who he really is. This makes Shampoo cry, and instead of fighting her again, she just leaves. I cannot wait already for more Ranma 1/2 drama to unravel because we know the Ranma story is all about "them" layers.

Ranma 1/2 Season 1 Ep. 11: "You I Love" & Ep. 12: "Shampoo Cleans Up" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8.5 / 10 Netflix's Ranma 1/2 Ep. 11: "You I Love" and Ep. 12: "Shampoo Cleans Up" were more hysterical installments filled with the wacky adventures that we all know tend to follow Ranma. I mean, not many characters have Ranma's continuous string of bad luck. He also has the main issue of turning into the other gender whenever cold water hits him.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!