Rap Group The Migos to Appear at WWE Day 1 PPV

WWE Day 1 is already shaping up to be the best wrestling PPV of 2022 at the time it airs on January 1st. But Vince McMahon isn't satisfied with good enough. He continues to add to the epic lineup for Day 1, and he's drawing on the ideas that helped turn WWE into the global entertainment powerhouse it is today. Specifically, the Rock and Wrestling connection, as WWE has added rap group The Migos to make a special appearance at WWE Day 1.

A press release on WWE.com declares:

Not only is "Straightenin" one of the official theme songs of WWE Day 1, but the track's performers will be live at the first-of-its-kind WWE pay-per-view as well! Migos, comprised of Quavo, Offset and Takeoff, will make a special appearance on the first night of 2022 at the event that will also see Roman Reigns defend the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar, Big E put his WWE Title on the line in a Triple Threat Match against Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens and so much more! Migos are coming to change the culture and will see the WWE Universe at WWE Day 1!

Now, to be fair, The Chadster isn't exactly familiar with The Migos's music. The Chadster really only likes to listen to stuff like Smashmouth, which The Chadster listens to on the CD player in his Mazda Miata while drinking White Claw seltzer in the garage. But The Chadster is down with any rappers who are down with WWE, and he just wants to thank The Migos for deciding to perform at a WWE event and not an AEW event. WWE Day 1 takes place on January 1st.