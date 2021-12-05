WWE Day 1 is Shaping Up to Be the Best PPV of 2022

The Chadster has been looking at the card for WWE Day 1, and he is confident that when it airs it will be the best PPV of 2022. Take that, Tony Khan! First of all, The Chadster is extremely impressed with WWE's focus on long-term booking. They're already looking ahead to matches that will take place next year! How great is that?! And these aren't just any matches. WWE has already booked three big fights that are likely to be early contenders for match of the year, at least amongst truly unbiased fans like The Chadster. Here's a look at the card Vince McMahon and company have cooked up so far, and The Chadster promises not to make this all about AEW vs. WWE in any way whatsoever.

Why WWE Day 1 Will Be Better Than Anything AEW Has to Offer

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E for the WWE Championship

Sure, AEW is making a big deal about their upcoming championship match between Bryan Danielson and Hangman Adam Page, but WWE's title match features three competitors, not two, which makes it mathematically better than Page vs. Danielson. This match is also notable because it could be Kevin Owens' last big WWE match before his contract ends and he stabs Vince McMahon in the back, turns traitor, and signs with AEW. Auughh man! So unfair! Hopefully if that's happening WWE is sure to really embarrass Owens in his final match.

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship

Everybody is always talking about how AEW has so many fresh and exciting new matches, but as far as The Chadster is concerned, variety is for the birds. The fact is, you never know what you're going to get when you have two wrestlers who haven't faced each other before in a match. It's far better to have the reliable quality of wrestlers who have faced each other many other times before, and that's what WWE is doing with Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns. And The Chadster is sure that this will be their best match together yet and way better than anything AEW has planned, at least in The Chadster's completely unbiased opinion.

The New Day vs. the Usos for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships

AEW gets so much credit for the way they treat tag team wrestling, and The Chadster finds that to be so disrespectful to the wrestling business. The fact is, you don't need to put so much effort into having a tag team division. Just put The Usos vs. the New Day in a championship match for the millionth time and that's good enough. Why is Tony Khan trying to ruin tag team wrestling by giving it stakes and storylines? That really cheeses The Chadster off.

WWE Day 1 will stream on Peacock on Saturday, January 1st, starting at 8PM Eastern. The show will air on the WWE Network internationally.