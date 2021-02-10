Raw Ratings Plummet; WrestleMania Season Be Damned

The worst imaginable outcome has happened. WWE Raw's viewership has continued to fall, even though we are officially on the road to WrestleMania following the Royal Rumble PPV. The combined forces of Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, Ric Flair, Bad Bunny, Bobby Lashley, and even Nia Jax's hole were unable to reverse WWE's sinking fortunes even as WWE focuses on the biggest event o the year (with a detour to the Elimination Chamber).

Raw Ratings and Viewership Plummet, But Raw Still Takes Top Spot

Raw's three hours took the first, second, and fourth spots for the night as ranked by rating in the 18-49 demographic. That's off hours of .54, .48, and .44 in the demo. In overall viewership, the first hour of Raw drew 1.821 million viewers. The second hour drew 1.735 million viewers. And the third hour drew 1.589 million. The average in 18-49 across all three hours was .49, and in overall viewership was 1.715 million viewers. That's not the worst Raw has ever done, but only because the show had some really low numbers last year. It is getting within the range that it could start to hit new lows, and that would be terrible, especially during WrestleMania season, with no competition from the NFL.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

The Chadster really doesn't know what to say here. The Chadster tries, week after week, to stay positive, but maybe Raw's ratings are never gonna improve. Maybe they aren't going to turn things around, at least on their own. And it makes The Chadster absolutely sick! This is the worst thing that's ever happened to The Chadster in his life and he's not gonna just sit back and take it. The Chadster is fighting back. This is war. Ratings war! On every single other show on Monday nights! And The Chadster, and his beloved WWE, will be victorious!