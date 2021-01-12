Raw Video Highlights: Drew McIntyre Address Goldberg, COVID-19

Hours before WWE Raw went on the air last night, Drew McIntyre tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the WWE Champion to enter quarantine and forcing WWE to find a new main event for Raw, not to mention to rewrite the entire show. To replace McIntyre, WWE brought in Triple H, dispatching him to seek revenge on Orton for Orton's treatment of WWE legends, both in 2020 and on last week's Legends Night Raw.

Ric Flair returned to Raw again this week, but he wasn't there to lend support to his daughter, Charlotte Flair. Instead, The Nature Boy was there at the behest of Lacey Evans, who is interested in him romantically.

Keith Lee and Sheamus set aside their differences to team up against Miz and Morrison. And after winning that match, they fought each other one-on-one, which only served to grow their mutual respect.

Xavier Woods took on T-Bar of Retribution and came up short.

Riddle took on Bobby Lashley, and then MVP, and came up short twice on Raw last night

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke took a shot at Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, but that didn't work out too well for them either.

Jeff Hardy, however, came out even on Raw, losing once to Jaxson Ryker and winning once against Elias.

AJ Styles dashed Drew Gulak's Royal Rumble hopes.

Finally, despite being out sick, Drew McIntyre still accepted Goldberg's challenge for a match at the Royal Rumble.

