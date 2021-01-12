Raw Video Highlights: Drew McIntyre Address Goldberg, COVID-19

Posted on | by Chad McMahon | Comments

Hours before WWE Raw went on the air last night, Drew McIntyre tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the WWE Champion to enter quarantine and forcing WWE to find a new main event for Raw, not to mention to rewrite the entire show. To replace McIntyre, WWE brought in Triple H, dispatching him to seek revenge on Orton for Orton's treatment of WWE legends, both in 2020 and on last week's Legends Night Raw.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TsyQmjCj2aM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p80wIsovD1E
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubzdLQe3ih0

 

 

Ric Flair returned to Raw again this week, but he wasn't there to lend support to his daughter, Charlotte Flair. Instead, The Nature Boy was there at the behest of Lacey Evans, who is interested in him romantically.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_iSOuB8Qeo

Keith Lee and Sheamus set aside their differences to team up against Miz and Morrison. And after winning that match, they fought each other one-on-one, which only served to grow their mutual respect.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuXqOxljviE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UOtJbG4UDVs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_153KG9oCQ

Xavier Woods took on T-Bar of Retribution and came up short.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhWoixOIAIA

Riddle took on Bobby Lashley, and then MVP, and came up short twice on Raw last night

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d4o7AK9KGhE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXnTIKpA534

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke took a shot at Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, but that didn't work out too well for them either.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gtVxZSeQ1y8

Jeff Hardy, however, came out even on Raw, losing once to Jaxson Ryker and winning once against Elias.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=roRQWpmSpLo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bB37ahEVK28
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xH–xmyYURw

AJ Styles dashed Drew Gulak's Royal Rumble hopes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-J2uVVX7Vww

Finally, despite being out sick, Drew McIntyre still accepted Goldberg's challenge for a match at the Royal Rumble.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JpIFUQ_YLgs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVXFZhGEK2w

WWE Raw, television's longest-running weekly episodic television show, launched in 1993 and represents one half of WWE's flagship "main roster" programming along with WWE Smackdown. Raw airs weekly on the USA Network at 8PM Eastern on Monday nights. Raw is also available to stream on Hulu the day after airing, and can be viewed in the form of video clips on YouTube and animated gifs on Twitter, which some say is actually the best way to watch it. Bleeding Cool also provides a weekly recap to catch up anyone who missed the show.

The official logo for WWE Monday Night Raw. Credit: WWE.
The official logo for WWE Monday Night Raw. Credit: WWE.

About Chad McMahon

Chad McMahon, otherwise known as The Chadster, is a lifelong professional wrestling fan and now journalist. Chad’s interests also include comic books, movies, netflix, and other sports including football, baseball and basketball, both college and professional. Chad drives a Miata and is married to Keighleyanne. He loves WWE with all his heart and soul.

twitter  