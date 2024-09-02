Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Reacher, Peacemaker, Heartstopper, Firefly & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Peacemaker, Heartstopper, Reacher, Firefly/Star Trek: SNW, Star Wars/Disney, Stephen King/Elon Musk, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Max's Peacemaker, Disney/DirecTV, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Netflix's Heartstopper, HBO's Harry Potter, Reacher/Lee Child, TBS's AEW Collision, Bones/Emily Deschanel, Firefly/Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, Yellowjackets/Netflix, Star Wars/Disney, HBO's The Penguin, Crunchyroll's Tower of God, Stephen King/Elon Musk, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, September 2, 2024:

Peacemaker Season 2 Helmet Reveal; James Gunn Honors Character's Debut

Disney, DirecTV Deal Dispute Sees ABC, ESPN, Other Channels Pulled

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: About Those 11 "Book of Carol" Minutes

Heartstopper Season 3 Sex Scenes Filming Went "For About Seven Hours"

Harry Potter Series Needs Harry/Ginny "Nuanced Moments": Bonnie Wright

Reacher Creator Lee Child on Inspirations, Character's Origins & More

AEW Collision: Tony Khan Spoils Chadster's Bash in Berlin Afterglow

Bones: Emily Deschanel "Surprised" by David Boreanaz's Return Talk

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Prime Video Teases "The Book of Carol"

Firefly/Strange New Worlds: Mount & Fillion's Dragon Con "Crossover"

Agatha All Along Key Art Poster Highlights Agatha's Questionable Coven

Yellowjackets Season 1 Heading to Netflix Beginning October 1st

Will Star Wars Fans Get Streaming Series "Time Out" From Disney?

The Penguin: Max Sept. Trailer Spotlights "The Batman" Spinoff Series

Tower of God S02E08 "Her Name is Emily" Review: Spinning Its Wheels

Stephen King Book Ban: Will Elon Musk Defend King's Freedom of Speech?

