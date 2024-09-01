Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

WWE Bashes Berlin, Terminator Zero, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Bash in Berlin, The Walking Dead, Evil/Stephen King, Terminator Zero, Wytches, Agatha All Along & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WWE Bash in Berlin, NBC's Saturday Night Live, AMC's The Walking Dead, Paramount+'s Evil/Stephen King, Paramount+'s SEAL Team, Netflix/WWE Raw, Netflix's Terminator Zero, Prime Video's Wytches, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, Netflix's One Tree Hill, Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, Married… With Children, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Bash in Berlin, SNL, The Walking Dead, Evil/Stephen King, SEAL Team, Netflix/WWE Raw, Terminator Zero, Wytches, Agatha All Along, One Tree Hill, Batman: Caped Crusader, My Hero Academia, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, September 1, 2024:

SNL Second-Guessing: McKinnon & Eilish's Touching, Twisted Holiday

The Walking Dead: Reedus, McBride on Season 5 E01 Daryl/Carol Reunion

Evil: Stephen King Wants "More" from Paramount+; Herbers, Mandvi React

WWE Bash in Berlin: Gunther Retains in Perfect End to Perfect PLE

SEAL Team Season 7 Episode 5 "A Perfect Storm" Image Gallery, Preview

WWE Raw Set for January 6, 2025 Premiere on Netflix: Cody Rhodes

Terminator Zero Surprises, Injects New Life Into Franchise (REVIEW)

WWE Bash in Berlin: Ripley & Priest Serve Justice to Judgment Day

Wytches: Scott Snyder Offers Update, Gets Real About Juggling Projects

WWE Bash in Berlin: CM Punk Triumphs in Best Strap Match Ever

WWE Bash in Berlin: Cargill and Belair Secure Women's Tag Titles

WWE Bash in Berlin: Rhodes Wins, Friendship Triumphs, AEW Weeps

Agatha All Along Featurette: It's Time to "Meet the Witches" (VIDEO)

One Tree Hill: Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton React to Sequel Series News

WWE Bash in Berlin: The PLE That Will Make Tony Khan Cry

Batman: Caped Crusader: Looks Like Season 2 Recording Is Underway

My Hero Academia S07E14: "Together with Shoji" Review: Scars Heal

Married… With Children: Christina Applegate on Bond with Ed O'Neill

