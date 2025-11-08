Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Buffy, The Vampire Lestat, Disney/YouTube & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy, All's Fair, Mass Effect, YouTube/Disney, The Vampire Lestat, Jujutsu Kaisen, Grammy Awards, and more!

Article Summary Buffy fans get promising news on the Hulu pilot and its potential series future—find out what’s next for the Slayer.

Major TV highlights include The Vampire Lestat, Mass Effect, WWE SmackDown, and Jujutsu Kaisen’s new season date.

Disney and YouTube standoff disrupts sports fans with major implications for the weekend’s entertainment schedule.

Bleeding Cool's BCTV Daily Dispatch also covers trending topics like the Grammy nominees, All’s Fair viewership, The Night Manager, and Star Trek rumors.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today…

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, November 8th, 2025:

Did Buffy Fans Just Get a Good Sign About Hulu Pilot's Series Future?

WWE SmackDown Preview: Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, and More

All's Fair Found Guilty of Big Viewing Numbers: 3.2M Views Over 3 Days

Mass Effect Series: New Story In Canon, Set After Original Trilogy

YouTube Impasse Impacting "Another Sports-Packed Weekend": Disney

The Vampire Lestat Teaser: Lestat's Not a Big Fan of Ferns, Daniel

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Premieres on Crunchyroll on January 8th

Grammy Awards Nominees: Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny Score Big

Stumble: NBC's Cheerleading Mockumentary Premieres Tonight (PREVIEW)

Boston Blue: Check Out Our Updated S01E04: "Rites of Passage" Preview

Fire Country Season 4: Our S04E04 "Like a Wounded Wildebeest" Preview

Sheriff Country S01E04 Finds Mickey "Out of Office": Our Preview

The Night Manager Season 2 Trailer: Tom Hiddleston's Back In Action

Star Trek Fans "Having a Ball" with "United" Rumors: Scott Bakula

BBC Children in Need, CBeebies Debuting New Pudsey Bear Animation

Maigret Stars Wainwright & Okwok on Opening Up Creative Opportunities

