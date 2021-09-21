Reigns and Balor Get Hardcore; Jeff Hardy Joins Extreme Rules Card

WWE made some changes to the card for this weekend's Extreme Rules PPV. Following a victory over Sheamus on WWE Raw Monday, Jeff Hardy has joined the United States Championship, making it a triple threat between Hardy, Sheamus, and champion Damian Priest. Additionally, WWE announced on Twitter after the show that the Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor match will now be contested under the titular Extreme Rules. The card for the show is shaping up the PPV, which will be followed a week later by a big shapeup in the WWE Draft starting on the October 1st edition of Smackdown.

Before that, on Smackdown next Friday, Liv Morgan will face Zelina Vega, and if Morgan wins, she'll get to face Carmella, who she has promised to permanently disfigure, at Extreme Rules. Also advertised for Smackdown next week, Shinsuke Nakamura will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews, and we're hoping Crews wins just so we don't have to listen to Rick Boogs play his out-of-tune guitar after the match.

Then, at Extreme Rules there's the aforementioned Extreme Rules Universal Championship match between champion Roman Reigns and The Demon Finn Balor, as well as the new triple threat for the United States Championship between Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, and Damian Priest for the United States Championship. Alexa Bliss and her magical doll, Lily, will get a shot at Charlotte Flair's Raw Women's Championship. Bianca Belair will get a SummerSlam rematch against Becky Lynch for the Smackdown Women's Championship. And the Street Profits will get yet another shot at the Smackdown Tag Team Championships against The Usos. Then, at Crown Jewel in October (which doesn't bode well for The Demon's chances at Extreme Rules), Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar, though at least they're saving the Paul Heyman on a pole match for when they get back to the states.

All cards, of course, are subject to change, in case Vince McMahon shows up at the arena and decides to tear up the script two hours before the show, as he is wont to do. WWE Smackdown airs at 8PM Eastern on Fox. Extreme Rules will take place on Sunday, September 26th, streaming on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network elsewhere. Crown Jewel takes place in Saudi Arabia at 1PM Eastern on Thursday, October 21st.