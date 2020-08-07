Report: Excalibur to Return to AEW Dynamite Later This Month

If you've been missing Excalibur on the AEW Dynamite commentary team, you won't have to wait much longer for his return. Excalibur will be returning to the AEW commentary team before the end of the month, according to a new report. In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote:

Regarding Excalibur, he will be back. Nobody has officially said anything but we were told he was flying to Jacksonville for next week's television and unless things change would be back on the first show taped that airs on 8/12. His name hasn't been mentioned on either Dynamite or Dark and Taz was in his spot on both shows

But a follow-up report on Meltzer's website updated to say that Excalibur will actually return on the 8/26 episode of AEW Dynamite instead. Excalibur has been absent from the show since a near-twenty-year-old video resurfaced of Excalibur and Kevin Owens using the n-word in a promo against wrestler Human Tornado in PWG. Human Tornado has come out in support of Excalibur and Owens, changing his username to #FREEEXCALIBUR and repeatedly tweeting about the situation, including to say, "I support @ShutUpExcalibur & @FightOwensFight," and "All involved are Never like that in real life."

Unlike people like Hulk Hogan, who made racist comments while being secretly filmed in a private moment, Excalibur's usage of the word happened as part of a wrestling angle, meaning he was in character, during a time when Excalibur was portraying a heel or villain. While similar, pro wrestling isn't exactly like acting in a movie, since, particularly in the case of wrestling outside of WWE, the things wrestlers say aren't scripted in the strictest self, but rather improvised to some degree alongside planning between the promotion and the wrestlers involved in an angle. That being said, wrestlers are portraying fictional characters and engaging in storylines that don't necessarily reflect their real-life views.