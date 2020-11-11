Report: Rascalz Leaving Impact is a Shoot, Brother

When The Rascalz shockingly revealed on Impact last night that they were being evicted from not only "The Treehouse," a pot smoking lounge they somehow built-in Impact's backstage area to hang out and consume drugs in a while ripping off That 70s Show, but also from Impact Wrestling in general, many fans probably assumed this was either some kind of pot-induced hallucination or at the very least part of an angle. However, according to premium dirt sheet rumormonger Mike Johnson at PWInsider, who is usually right about these things, The Rascalz's departure is actually a shoot, brother!

According to Johnson, Trey, Dez, and Went, who signed with Impact in 2018, have simply finished their contract, similarly to how Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes recently did. The last Impact TV taping was their last, the report claims, and so next week really will be their last appearance on Impact, at least for now. Johnson reports that the split is amicable, which checks out considering Trey will team with Impact World Champion Rich Swann to take on Dez and Wentz in a tag team match next week. That's quite the sendoff!

The future of The Rascalz isn't immediately clear, though dirt sheets are surely scrambling to come up with reports of the group heading to WWE or AEW. In truth, though they were used frequently on Impact, and Trey, in particular, was pushed lately, the group wasn't winning big matches and probably weren't going to move beyond their role as comedy babyfaces in Impact right now, which is not the limit of their potential. Hopefully, assuming the report is true, they find more success elsewhere.