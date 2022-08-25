Reports: Everyone in AEW Hates Everyone Else Backstage

Following the shocking squash of CM Punk by Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite last night, wrestling dirt sheets have upped their game in an attempt to present even more compelling drama than what is seen on-screen. We've heard all the rumors on the backstage heat Punk has with Hangman Adam Page that led to him making "shoot" comments about Page in a promo last week, but now three different dirt sheets are reporting some variation of a story about backstage heat between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara.

Dave Meltzer and Mike Johnson both reported on the story, with Sean Ross Sapp following up with a kinda bitchy tweet about that before also reporting on it. Is there backstage heat between these three dirt sheet purveyors? Subscribe to my newsletter to find out, comrades!

Well I guess I'm gonna post the Eddie/Sammy stuff I've heard on https://t.co/jy8u49QleA now since everyone else has. yeehaw — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 25, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Let's start with PWInsider, where Johnston said that "there was an altercation in Minneapolis several weeks back following a Sammy Guevara promo that got physical after Guevara returned backstage." Kingston apparently confirmed the suspension to PWInsider, giving the website the comment: "You know the truth. I wouldn't lie. I was wrong for being unprofessional. That is the blind fact. He did what he did and the public can judge that but I know for a fact I was wrong." According to the website, Kingston will be back next week. Meltzer confirmed the news on Wrestling Observer Radio which was then picked by another reporter at F4WOnline, which is remarkable for being the only dirt sheet to regularly aggregate the news from itself. And as mentioned above, Sapp also more or less confirmed the story.

While most people will probably agree that physical violence outside of scripted wrestling matches is wrong, most would probably also agree that Sammy Guevara seems very punchable, so it's understandable that Kingston could lose his temper, even if it was wrong for him to act on it if true. Still, with tensions so high backstage in AEW, can the company even make it to All Out on September 4th? Or will the entire backstage area devolve into a free-for-all brawl? Stay tuned to your favorite dirt sheets for more juicy gossip as the real wrestling ratings war — the one for dirt sheet clicks — continues, comrades Until next time: socialism or death!