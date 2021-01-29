The past, present, and future of the multi-billion dollar video game industry are going under the microscope in VICE TV's upcoming ten-episode docuseries RESET. Set to premiere on February 3 at 10 pm ET/PT (with a preview on Waypoint's Twitch channel today at 2 pm ET), series host Dexter Thomas, Culture Correspondent, VICE News Tonight interviews the experts behind history's culture-defining games, gaming journalists, and industry insiders; including NBA Hornets player Gordon Hayward, Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña, The Leftover's Jasmin Savoy Brown, EQNX Gaming's Jennail Carter aka CuddleCore, the Video Game History Foundation's co-director Frank Cifaldi, former Fighting Game Champion Alex Valle, Executive Producer and General Manager of The Sims' Lyndsay Pearson, Twitch and Elgato Partner Ebonix, and many more.

Revealing the untold stories of gaming's past and the people who changed the way gamers game today, the series will use a mix of archival and gameplay footage, alongside in-depth interviews with industry leaders and gaming pioneers, to cover aspects of the gaming community that are quite often overlooked or ignored. A "Reset Roundtable" wraps each episode, where a panel featuring VICE's Motherboard/Waypoint journalists and video game experts share hot takes, offer critical analysis and anecdotes about the topics from that episode, and more.

RESET is the newest docuseries from VICE TV that takes on the games that shaped our culture and in turn, the culture that shapes gaming today. Video games are a multi-billion dollar business, valued above the film, music, NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL industries combined. Now, VICE TV is dedicating a series to uncovering the secret histories of the world's favorite games and their impact on popular culture. RESET is the unauthorized guide to video games, covering everything from the vanishing of gaming's early history to the birth of the "toxic gamer bro." Viewers will follow along as the show trains with the Army's esports team, meets the soldiers behind the summer's most controversial Twitch streams, and reveals how the video game industry was perfectly poised to capitalize on the COVID-19 pandemic, citing video games' ability to provide relief in times of stress as a major factor.

RESET is a VICE World News production hosted by Dexter Thomas. Executive Producer is Michelle R. Carney. Co-Executive Producer is Jonah Kaplan. Producers are Michelle R. Carney, Dexter Thomas, Frank Bova, Anna Pousho, Lee Doyle, and Nicholas Fraccaro. Consulting Producer is Austin Walker. Executive Producer for VICE TV is Falguni Adams. Morgan Hertzan is Executive Vice President and General Manager, VICE TV. RESET will be available on VICE TV via all major satellite and cable providers; VICETV.com; and the VICE TV app via iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast.