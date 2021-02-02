Resident Alien: Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund Discuss Their SYFY Series

For Capt. Hah Re, taking over the life of Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle (both played by Alan Tudyk) in the premiere episode of SYFY's Resident Alien was the easy part. Heading into this week's "Homesick," he has to find a "Plan B" for his mission now that he's stranded and that means fitting in with the folks around Patience, Colorado. Before we take a look at this week's episode, Bleeding Cool had a chance to speak with Sara Tomko (Asta Twelvetrees, Harry's assistant at the clinic) and Alice Wetterlund (D'arcy Morin, the town's bar owner) about the series.

In the following interview, Tomko and Wetterlund discuss how it feels to finally have the series on the air, what viewers can expect from the series, what makes Resident Alien stand out in a sea of programming, and more:

Now here's a look at a preview for this week's episode "Homesick," where Harry begins "fitting in" with the rest of Patience- which is going to go as well as you thought after reading how this sentence opened:

Resident Alien Season 1, Episode 2 "Homesick": In his first week at the clinic, Harry struggles to diagnose a strange feeling.

Based on the Dark Horse comic, SYFY's "Resident Alien" follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk ("Rogue One," "Firefly") that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Harry starts off living a simple life… but things get a bit rocky when he's roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission and asking the big life questions like: "Are human beings worth saving?" and "Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?"

Executive producers include Chris Sheridan, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Robert Duncan McNeill, and David Dobkin; with Robert Petrovicz, Christian Taylor, and Nastarian Dibai serving as co-executive producers. Njeri Brown produces, with Robert Duncan McNeill, Jay Chandrasekhar, Jennifer Phang, and Shannon Kohli directing. Universal Content Productions (UCP) produces, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment.