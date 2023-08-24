Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, Rick and Morty, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, dan harmon, Justin Roiland, preview, rick and morty, season 7

Rick and Morty Are Ride or Die: Season 7 Key Art Sets October Return

With the Adult Swim series returning on October 15th, here's a look at an official key art poster for Rick and Morty Season 7.

When it comes to a new season of Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty, the Adult Swim series doesn't need any more fuel dumped on "The Raging Dumpster Fires of Random Speculation." The mere fact that the Emmy Award-winning series was returning with another season – and all the things that come with it – was always more than enough to get the fandom foaming out the mouth. But the upcoming seventh season isn't like the previous ones – this will be the first season without Roiland voicing our dimension-hopping duo after Adult Swim parted ways with the series co-creator. That means we have a new voice actor (or actors) coming aboard – shining an even brighter spotlight on Rick and Morty than ever before. We've already made it clear that we think the series will be perfectly fine moving on from Roiland – and the animated series will get a chance to prove that beginning on October 15th. Here's a look at the key art poster that was released – along with the social media caption, "We ride together. We die together. We're buried in the backyard together" (which looks and sounds like our heroes won't be playing defense any longer – and Summer is sporting handcuffs on her one arm?!?):

And here's a look back at the "Rick vs. Rick Prime" music video (with excellent use of Smashing Pumpkins' "Bullet with Butterfly Wings") that was released last week – with the Season 7 confirmation kicking in at around the 1:13 mark:

Co-EP Steve Levy: Evil Morty, Rick Prime & The "Big Story" Rule

During an interview with Premiere, Levy discussed striking the right balance between the "canon" episodes (like those with Rick Prime and Evil Morty) and the dimension-hopping duo's standalone adventures. "Dan Harmon, the series co-creator, grew up watching sitcoms of the 70s and 80s, where each episode operated independently of the others. Nothing was 'serialized,' and that allowed a series to last much longer. I don't see us writing a series with a red thread to follow every week, it would be too hard. Imagine ten seasons of that on 'Rick and Morty!' We would end up making episodes just to make episodes and feed the story as best we can," Levy explained when explaining how the series approaches stories that feed into the canon and the overarching storylines with the "standalone" approach that Rick and Morty originated with.

"The concept has always been to go from one adventure to another. On the other hand, we had to feel the characters evolve, and that's where these somewhat special episodes on Evil Morty or Rick Prime come in. But always in small touches, otherwise we would risk saying too much, and we would have nothing more to say! The rule is that there must be at least one episode each season evoking the 'big story.' That way, people are rewarded for continuing to watch the show."

