Rick and Morty Are Unleashing "The Vindicators 4" on James Gunn Now

So we've reached the 12th day in the neverending and continually spiraling mystery surrounding Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's dimension-hopping duo and Peacemaker series creator James Gunn. As you know by now, Rick and Morty, as well as a whole lot of back-up from their universe, are hanging out on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 filming set. What is the purpose? What message are they trying to send? Who is working with them on the inside? These questions and more remained unanswered- as does a new one that sprang up today after Gunn revealed that Adult Swim's animated money-makers are now putting the signal out to The Vindicators. But it begs the question… why no Beth? Or Space Beth? It vibes like this could be an intentional move… but for what reasons? Or more important than that? Why haven't we been getting enough sleep?

Now here's a look at Million Ants on the scene to assess the situation before filing a report back with the rest for the Vindicators. Meanwhile, "Inspector Gunn" thinks it might all be connected to the VFX department… but could it reach the upper echelons at Marvel Studios? Okay, probably not… but we'll keep you posted…

Day 12. A Million Ants has been added. I think it's someone in the VFX department but I have no clue who. More soon. #GotGVol3 #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/v65YY1qPX3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 24, 2022 Show Full Tweet

