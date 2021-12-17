Rick and Morty "Borrowed Time" Makes James Gunn's "Awesome Mix 2021"

We're having one of those rare moments when two of our favorite pop culture topics to cover have found a way to crossover and have it be a good thing. A rare feat these days, indeed. But that's what we had earlier today, with HBO Max's Peacemaker creator James Gunn checking in with the songs from the past year that made his "Awesome Mix 2021" playlist (now on Spotify). Now while the line-up of musical artists and works is impressive, as a Rick and Morty fan I could help but notice that "Borrowed Time" (from Tennis) had made the list and we couldn't help but smile. Along with it being a great song, it also set up viewers for the emotional rollercoaster to come during the second half of the Adult Swim series' fifth season finale ("Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" & "Rickmurai Jack") and all of the question marks it left in its wake.

Here's a look at the audio track video for "Borrowed Time," followed by a look back at the end of S05E09 "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" when the song delivers its emotional gut-punch:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty Official Soundtrack | Borrowed Time – Tennis | Rick and Morty (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cqtvm_2exk8)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Two Crows Forever | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JIEmbbumKdo)

And here's a look at Gunn's Instagram post announcing his "Awesome Mix 2021" playlist was now live on Spotify:

And here's a complete screencap rundown of all of the songs and artists who made the cut this year:

So for a look at Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's dimension-hopping duo (though after the fifth season finale, we're not sure that's an appropriate description for them anymore) enjoying some interdimensional cable by a roaring fire (with an occasional "guest" outside the window and random gas-passing from Rick), here's your "A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jRPx-kaj8l8)

And just in case you were able to finally wrestle the song out of your head, here's another chance to get "It's Rickmas Time" stuck in your head, with lyrics courtesy of Heather Anne Campbell, music courtesy of Ryan Elder, and the vocal stylings of Summer's real-life alter-ego Spencer Grammer(and stick around for some extra Rick and Morty "presents"):

And if you're looking for some animated action to go with "The Greatest Christmas Song Ever," here's what artist & 2D animator Deege came up with. Spoiler? It's pretty damn smooth…