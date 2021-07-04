Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Shares Favorite Things About Tonight's Ep

Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty returns tonight with the fifth season's third episode "A Rickconvenient Mort"(check out our review of last week's episode here) and from what we've seen so far? The evil-doings of Diesel Weasel bring Captain Planet-like hero Planetina (Alison Brie) onto our dimension-hopping duo's radar. For Morty, it looks like post-Jessica raging hormones. For Rick, it's waves and waves on being annoyed and unimpressed- but then Morty ditches Rick for an impromptu date, switching his mood into something a bit angrier. Now if that's not enough to get you to tune in (and it really should be), Harmon is offering his favorite things about tonight's episode that show just how small the world can be sometimes. We're talking a crossroads where Rick and Morty, Community, Marvel's Avengers Academy, and Parks and Recreation meet and… Ummm… wait a minute. Something seems… off?

"My favorite thing about tonight's incredible episode of 'Rick and Morty' is that the voice of Planetina is the voice of The Wasp from 'Marvel's Avengers Academy,' who in real life married the voice of Tony Stark from 'Avengers Academy.' That game didn't just change the lives of everyone playing it. AND the guy that wrote tonight's episode, [Rob Schrab], directed that same actor, [Alison Brie], in the Law and Order and Meow Meow Beans episodes of Parks and Rec! It's a small world but it's worth fighting for, which you'll see tonight at 11PM EST, after you type the username and password for your oldest relative's "cable provider" into your nearest appernet! Then watch Tuca and Bertie," Harmon wrote in his Instagram post (which you can check out below)- and then we noticed something off. Brie didn't play The Wasp in Marvel Avengers Academy but was actually Black Widow (a point Brie made Harmon aware of in the comments section: "It was the voice of BLACK WIDOW"). And that's when we realized we were almost the joke instead of being in on the joke. But still, all for the reasons Harmon gives that are factually correct are more than enough reason to tune in (so Rob Schrab did write tonight's episode, right?).

Now here's a look at the cold open for Sunday night's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty:

In the following video, fans can rewatch the Season 5 premiere from inside Rick's ship as it was launched outside the bonds of Earth for a truly "universal" broadcast to celebrate "Global 'Rick and Morty' Day" (a very cool thing to watch whatever your "altered state of choice" might be):

In the following clip, Harmon and writer Albro Lundy offer some insight into how "Mortyplicity" came about and how they kept all of those decoys straight:

Kicking off with the season-opener "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," the titles for the fifth season include "Mortyplicity," "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort," "Rick and Morty's Tanksploitation Spectacular," "Rickdependence Spray," "Amortycan Grickfitti," "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," "Rickmurai Jack," and "A Rickconvenient Mort." Now here's a look at the final official trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty:

