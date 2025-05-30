Rick and Morty, Doctor Who, Severance & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's S.W.A.T., Netflix's One Piece, Disney+'s Malcolm in the Middle, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Prime Video's The Boys, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, ABC's The Rookie, Apple TV+'s Severance, DC Studios' Superman, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Prime Video's Scarpetta, Netflix's Heartstopper, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, Paramount+'s Starfleet Academy, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, May 29, 2025:

S.W.A.T. Cast Felt "Brushed Aside" by Spinoff Series News: David Lim

One Piece Crew Docks in Los Angeles Ahead of Netflix's TUDUM (Video)

Malcolm in the Middle Return: "I'm, Of Course, Naked Again": Cranston

Rick and Morty Co-Creator Dan Harmon Explains Show's "South Park" Rule

The Boys Universe: The Deep Wraps Up His DOGE (Sorry, DOPE) Duties

The Doctor Who Season 2 Finale Image That Has Everyone Online Talking

Only Murders in the Building: Meryl Streep Returning for Season 5

The Rookie: "Comfort" Network TV Needed Now More Than Ever: Hawley

Severance Season 3 Writers Room Underway; Spinoffs Discussed: Stiller

Dates And Locations Announced For The Superman World Tour

Avatar: The Last Airbender S03: Adam Beach Reportedly Cast as Hakoda

Rick and Morty S08E02: "Valkyrick" Cold Open: Was Space Beth Set Up?

AEW Dynamite Review: AEW Has No Right to Be Cool Again

Scarpetta: Kidman, Curtis Series Spotlighted in Prime Video Trailer

Heartstopper Has "Really Nice Chapter Closer": Joe Locke Talks Finale

The Boys: Having Empathy for "Monster" Homelander Is "Surreal": Starr

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Norman Reedus "Backatit" for Season 4

John Mulaney vs. Three 14-Year-Olds: We Have a Winner! (Sorry, John)

Neil Gaiman And Sandman Season 2 in The Daily LITG, 29th May, 2025

The Sandman/Neil Gaiman, Angel, Countdown & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Star Trek: Brooks, Shepard on "Figuring It Out" With Starfleet Academy

