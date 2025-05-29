Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch

The Sandman/Neil Gaiman, Angel, Countdown & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Penguin, Angel: David Boreanaz & Glenn Quinn, Criminal Minds: Evolution, The Sandman, Countdown & more!

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Peacock's Crystal Lake, HBO's The Penguin, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, Vince McMahon, Angel: David Boreanaz & Glenn Quinn, DC Studios' Superman, Trump/"TACO," Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, DC High Volume's Batman: The Long Halloween, Netflix's The Sandman/Neil Gaiman, HBO's The Last of Us, VIZ Media's One-Punch Man, Prime Video's Countdown, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Crystal Lake, The Penguin, Vince McMahon, Angel: David Boreanaz & Glenn Quinn, Superman, Trump/"TACO," Criminal Minds: Evolution, The Sandman, The Last of Us, Countdown, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, May 29, 2025:

Crystal Lake: William Catlett Joins "Friday the 13th" Prequel Cast

The Penguin Showrunner LeFranc on Season 2, More "Batman" Spinoffs

Law & Order: Organized Crime S05E08 Sneak Peek: Family Emergency

Everybody's Live Season Finale: John Mulaney vs. Three 14-Year-Olds

John Laurinaitis Settles, Will Provide Evidence Against Vince McMahon

Angel Star David Boreanaz Honors Glenn Quinn on Late Actor's Birthday

Superman: James Gunn Confirms A Release Date In China

Trump Asked About Being "TACO" President: "That's a Nasty Question"

Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E04 Sneak Peek: Answering Tough Questions

Batman: The Long Halloween Chapter 5: Catwoman Confronts Poison Ivy

The Sandman Showrunner on Decision to End Series, Neil Gaiman Factor

Buffy and Willow Fans in The Daily LITG, for the 28th of May, 2025

The Last of Us: Young Mazino on THAT S02 Finale Moment, S03 Future

One-Punch Man Season 3 Acquired by VIZ Media; Trailer Released

Gen V Season 2, Crystal Lake, Harry Potter & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Countdown Trailer: Prime Video Previews Jensen Ackles-Starring Series

