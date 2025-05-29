Posted in: TV | Tagged: neil gaiman, newlitg

Neil Gaiman And Sandman Season 2 in The Daily LITG, 29th May, 2025

Neil Gaiman and Sandman Season 2 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Neil Gaiman and Sandman Season 2 lead the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool for May 29, 2025

Neil Gaiman and Sandman Season 2 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Neil Gaiman, Sandman Season 2 and the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Seth MacFarlane and Star Trek

LITG two years ago, The Moment Of That Death In Amazing Spider-Man #26

LITG three years ago, MCM London Comic Con Cosplay

LITG four years ago – Returning Prodigal Son

LITG five years ago – Yellow Hulk

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but it was all about the speculator and collector sales of a certain IDW Avengers comic book featuring the first appearance of the Yellow Hulk. Or the second. Which everyone has forgotten now.

LITG six years ago – Following Tom King

A year ago, our favourite to follow Tom King on Batman was Tom Taylor and our second was James Tynion IV. Didn't work out too bad. Anyone put some money on it?

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Lynn Johnston , cartoonist of For Better Or For Worse

, cartoonist of For Better Or For Worse Larry Marder , creator of Beanworld

, creator of Beanworld Jim Salicrup , Marvel editor, Topps EIC, Papercutz EIC



, Marvel editor, Topps EIC, Papercutz EIC David Steinberger , CEO of ComiXology

, CEO of ComiXology Regan Clem, comic book retailer, Summit Sports, Comics & Games

