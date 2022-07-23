Rick and Morty Exposes The Shocking Truth Behind The Vindicators 2

We got the heads up yesterday that the 10-episode "Rick and Morty" digital spinoff The Vindicators 2 (yup, a prequel to S03E04 "Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender") would become a part of our lives on Saturday, July 23, beginning at 1 pm ET (with each episode going live every few minutes). Executive produced by Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland, Erica Rosbe, and Sarah Carbiener, the series follows the adventures of Supernova, Vance Maximus, Alan Rails, Million Ants, Crocubot & Noob Noob and their comrades Lady Katana, Diablo Verde, and Calypso (RIP) as we learn the truth behind the team's epic battle with Doomnomitron. And now you get a chance to check out how that high body count came about (rest their souls). And don't forget that during the Adult Swim Festival Block Party (on August 6, to be precise), there will be a Rick and Morty panel featuring the cast & crew discussing the upcoming sixth season and a preview of what's to come.

Now here's a look at all ten chapters via their respective YouTube vids, which will officially start going live on Saturday, July 23, at 1 pm ET (with each episode going live every few minutes). That means by the time you read this, most if not all of them should be available for viewing:

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: