Rick and Morty: Here's How Danny Trejo Honored National Pickle Day

With less than a week to go until Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty return to Adult Swim screens for the remainder of its sixth season, we've been running posts to help folks pass the time until our dimension-hopping duo is back in our lives. And with today being National Pickle Day (yup, November 14th), you can only imagine where we're going with this, right? Yup, in honor of the holiday, all-around pop culture legend & icon Danny Trejo took to Twitter for a little reminder of the important role pickles have played in his career as well as the Emmy Award-winning animated series. Specifically, the Jessica Gao (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)-written, Anthony Chun (Solar Opposites)-directed S03E03 "Pickle Rick," which would go on to win the 2018 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program. Trejo portrayed Jaguar, a prisoner sent to kill Rick in his pickle form… before they team up to take down the big bad.

Here's a look at Trejo's tweet from earlier today honoring the day and the episode:

Rick and Morty Season 6: 8 Thoughts to Keep in Mind

1. Dr. Wong: The only thing better than the return of Susan Sarandon's Dr. Wong is the possibility of a Dr. Wong/Rick team-up, which seems to be the case. Mr. Goldenfold (Brandon Johnson) still has his issues, but apparently not as big as the ones that Rick and his "friend" are dealing with. Though we're still left on the fence if that's an actual murder we're looking at or not (and it doesn't sound like Rick is interested in offering specifics).

Theory Alert: What if Dr. Wong is a plant by Evil Morty or Rick Prime to manipulate/get intel on Rick, Morty, and the family? Or that Dr. Wong was replaced after our first meeting with her?

2. New Portal Travel? Okay, my first thought was that this has virtual reality written all over it & I'm still going with that. But then, we can't rule out another form of dimensional travel. Evil Morty already proved that dimension-hopping can come in more than one form (or color), so could this be yet another? And is this leading them closer to one (or both) of our big bads?

3. Did We Just Watch Some "Teen Vindicators" Die? While it may not signal a return of The Vindicators, it does look like those are "superheroes" tagging along with Rick and Morty. In fact, they look like they could be a group of teen superheroes. Well, at least they were until that explosion leveled the playing field.

4. Housesitting for Mr. Nimbus? I would love it if the last agreement that Rick and Mr. Nimbus signed included a clause where Mr. Nimbus could call on them to housesit at a moment's notice- a responsibility that Rick pawns off to Morty. And (of course), that would be the exact moment when an octopus army would choose to attack.

5. Alien Frat Boy? The varsity jacket gives off serious "frat boy" vibes, which would probably explain part of the reason why the winged wonder is not getting along with our dimension-hopping duo.

6. "The Lord of the House of the Dragon Rings: The Wheel of Dragon Rings"? While it could be a misread, we saw scenes in the return trailer that vibed like we are going to get the show's take on Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, HBO's House of the Dragon, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, and more.

7. We're Getting S02E06 "The Ricks Must Be Crazy" Vibes: While there's nothing there to say that the two are connected, the alien extending the middle fingers to Rick got me thinking back to the Stephen Colbert-starring second season episode when we learned that Rick taught the people running the "microverse battery" powering his car that it was an honorable salute that meant, "Peace among worlds." Of course, Rick's response was exactly what we could've expected.

8. Amish Wildcard: Proving once again how f*****g with the timestream can have some nasty implications, Rick laments the Amish becoming a nuclear power because of the implications it's about to have on the solar system. We're considering this a "wildcard" because it could be a factor in any number of the possible (or improbable) storylines we covered above.