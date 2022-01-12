Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Update on Jerry's Health

For those of you who regularly visit Bleeding Cool for our coverage of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty, you know that we've also been sharing updates from Roiland regarding the health of his dog Jerry- his best friend for 13 years as well as the inspiration for Beth's husband's name, Snowball/Snuffles, and more. We don't do it because we're huge fans of Roiland's work and Jerry's foundational impact on the Emmy Award-winning show (though both are beyond debate). We do it because of the relationship that the two share, and as someone who's typing this as his pal Rocky is asleep on his lap? We can relate. The last time we checked in, it was October 2021 and Roiland was dealing with the aftermath of Jerry finding the LEGO pieces that make up the "LEGO Harry Potter Fawkes, Dumbledore's Phoenix"… and finding them a bit too hard to resist. set just a bit too much to resist. Now that we've hit 2022, Roiland is offering a new year's update that "Jerry is still here" and that even though he "needs a lot of care and meds," he's feeling "comfortable and happy for now."

"Jerry is still here and I am kind of blown away by that. He needs a lot of care and meds but he is comfortable and happy for now," Roiland wrote in his Instagram update on Jerry's health posted late Tuesday/early Wednesday. "The harder you love the harder you're going to hurt when it's over. I'm grateful it's not over yet." Here's a look at the original post:

First mentioned in the series pilot, Snowball/Snuffles would gain the spotlight in the second episode of the first season, "Lawnmower Dog." When Jerry goes to Rick to create something that will teach Snuffles to bey and not pee inside the house, Rick sets up the canine with a helmet that will help him better understand humans. Of course, with this being a "Rick plan" there had to be some unintended consequences- like Snuffles learning how to amp up the helmet's capabilities so he can continue to learn.

The next thing we know, Jerry, Beth, and Summer are chained up in the backyard as "Snowball" (because he's so done with "Snuffles") and his legion of brilliant canines begin their plan of world domination. Thanks to Morty (the only human who loved him unconditionally) and some skillful dream manipulation on Rick's part, Snowball realizes that taking over the Earth isn't the way and leads his fellow canine to another dimension to develop their own planet. Snowball/Snuffles would appear in pictures and in flashbacks over the course of the series run so far, most recently in the fifth episode of the fourth season, "Never Ricking Morty."

