Rick and Morty: President Curtis Star Keith David's Promising Update

Keith David offered a very promising update on when the Rick and Morty spinoff, President Curtis, will premiere and what we can expect.

Article Summary Keith David confirms the Rick and Morty spinoff President Curtis will premiere later this year on Adult Swim.

The series focuses on President Curtis facing bizarre crises, from interdimensional threats to paranormal events.

Dan Harmon and James Siciliano return as executive producers, with Stephanie Beatriz and Jim Rash joining the cast.

Fans can expect the same witty, chaotic President Curtis energy seen in Rick and Morty, now in his own spotlight.

Earlier this month, Adult Swim got a whole lot of Rick and Morty fans psyched by dropping a sneak peek at the upcoming ninth season, which will hopefully (fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed) drop before the end of the year. Now, we're getting an update on another project set within the Rick and Morty universe. During San Diego Comic-Con 2025, we learned that Emmy Award-winning actor Keith David is reprising his role as President Curtis for an adult animated series of the same name from Rick and Morty EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano.

The series follows President Andre Curtis and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena. Joining David for the spinoff are Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community). Speaking with ScreenRant in support of his Western miniseries, The Gray House, David had some promising news about the animated series and when we could expect to see it. When asked for an update on how things were looking, David shared that the series should be hitting screens "later on this year." As for what we can expect from President Curtis when he reappears as the focus of his own show, David teased that he's "still the same President that left" viewers on the original series.

President Curtis: Rick and Morty Discuss Animated Spinoff

"President Curtis has always been a blast to play," said David. "Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can't wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn't around to steal the spotlight." Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim, added, "This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn't have anything at all to do with 'Rick and Morty.' President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character." Harmon and Siciliano shared, "President Curtis has always been one of our favorite characters to write — he's the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office. Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis' point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it's going to be a wild ride." Harmon and Siciliano also serve as executive producers, alongside Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell, and Steve Levy.

Keith David from "Rick and Morty" on what we will see from President Curtis: "He gets into his own crazy schemes." #ComicCon | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/wBIlvGtPts — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

