Rick and Morty S06 Promo: It's The End of The Universe As They Knew It

So we started the first day of the Adult Swim Festival Block Party with the world premiere of Post Malone's official music video for "Wrapped Around Your Finger" (from the album Twelve Carat Toothache). And how did we end it? With a look at a brief mini-promo for the Season 6 return of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty next month, coming ahead of the Emmy Award-winning animated series panel on Saturday, where more intel on the new season (including a preview?!) expected. Now here's a look at how it went down, with the opener visually recapping where things were left before we're hit with a ten-ton spoiler tag that has us curious:

DEEP VOICEOVER: "A lot has happened in the past few years…" (followed by a montage of scenes from Season 5, with various past line sod dialogue included to demonstrate how folks have it out for the Smiths)

DEEP VOICEOVER: "Long story short? The universe… as we all know it… has ended. But don't that let you down…"

MORTY: "Oh my god, stop explaining… stop explaining!"

RICK: "Are you finished?!"

(Note: As funny as it would be if that was Space Beth they were talking to, I'd appreciate it more if they were getting snarky & impatient with Evil Morty)

DEEP VOICEOVER: (Offers the info on when the series is returning)

Now here's a look at the mini-promo for the sixth season of Rick and Morty, hitting Adult Swim starting September 4th:

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: