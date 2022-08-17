Rick and Morty S06 Teaser: Is "Wormageddon" Evil Morty's Final Plan?

With September 4th right around the corner, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty is throwing more gasoline on the dumpster fires of random Season 6 speculation raging in our brains with the release of a new teaser offering a new clue as to what exactly "Wormageddon" is and what it could mean to Rick, Morty, Jerry, Beth, Summer… and Space Beth? Previously, we learned about a secret hidden within the Citadel that got loose. At the time, we weren't sure if it was something the Ricks (or our Rick) had in place as a failsafe. Or if it was Evil Morty's true endgame against Rick and Morty, the "other shoe dropping" now that he's (apparently) left our reality. In the newest teaser, we see the journey that the egg took to make its way to earth, as well as a brief introduction to the horrific things that await inside.

With less than a month to go until Rick and Morty returns to Adult Swim, here's a look at what's ahead with the newest teaser, "Wormageddon: Journey to Earth":

Here's a look back at the teaser in question that lit the fire in our dumpster fire of speculation:

Now here's a look at the official trailer for the sixth season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, hitting screens on September 4th:

And if you head to RickAndMorty.com, you see the countdown to "Wormageddon" underway with some footage to be released:

And here's a look back at the mini recap teaser that was first released:

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: