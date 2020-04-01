Adult Swim did it's part to bring a little joy back to April Fool's Day, dropping the official trailer for Rick and Morty season 4.5 during the wee hours – and as you're about to see, this is clearly no joke. At a time when we find ourselves locked up in our homes, our small screens (in all their forms) are a huge "sanity" option for millions out there, so to see where Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland are taking our dimension-hopping duo was a major lift to our mood.

So our biggest takeaway from a first-time screening? Snowball returns, and it looks like he's going to need Rick and Morty's help with a feline invasion (it was only a matter of time). And is some off-shoot of the Galactic Federation still active – and involved in the conflict? That laser sword fight (copyright issues with "The Mouse," folks) between Beth and Tammy would seem to confirm it.

Does this mean the return of Phoenixperson – and our "heroes" one step closer to "Evil Morty"?

So here it is – your Rick and Morty midseason return trailer – followed by some choice images from the clip:

It's been an interesting 2020 for the series so far. Ever since their Super Bowl adventure with Pringles, the show's pimped doughnuts for Krispy Kreme (we're still bitter since it was only in Australia), urged us to wash our hands (and get our s**t together) over coronavirus concerns, and clued us into a previous visit from the Cromulons. Roiland even gave us a look as two of his other projects, including a trailer for the upcoming Hulu animated series Solar Opposites (along with Mike McMahan) and early intel on Quibi animated series Gloop World.

"Rick and Morty": Our Season 4a Reviews

Season 4 premiere "Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat" (reviewed here) gave us a crash course in "death crystals" and a deeper understanding of just how hard it would be to kill Rick Sanchez – and keep him dead.

"The Old Man and the Seat" (our review here) proved a brilliant balance between sharp social satire and a gut-punch examination of love, loss, control… and poop. Which lead to "One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty", which "heisted" our minds in such a way that it made it our favorite episode of the season so far (check out our review here).

After a week off, our dimension-hopping duo returned with "Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim's Morty" (review here). Which leads us to our look at midseason finale "Rattlestar Ricklactica" – the one Roiland says is his favorite of these first five (and close to being ours, as you'll see in our review here).