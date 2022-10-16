Rick and Morty Season 6 Midseason Teaser: Clues to What's to Come?

So it's Sunday night, and there's no Adult Swim's Rick and Morty to review. In fact, Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's dimension-hopping duo won't be back for another few weeks… November 20th, to be exact. While understandable, from a fan's standpoint? It kinda sucks. But we deal with it. And one way we're going to try to deal with it is to offer some midseason break posts to help pass the time. And for our first one, we're going the obvious but important route of taking a look at the teaser that was shared announcing when the show would be returning. Why? Because we need to throw some more wood onto our "Dumpster Fires of Random Speculation."

In this case, we're taking a look at which clips were included and if there's anything we can interpret from them regarding what's still to come. Our theory? Out of all of the clips chosen, there had to be some reason why this mix was put together. First up, we have the scene when Space Beth told Jerry that she and Beth were having an affair. Even after their threesome, could this be a sore subject that's about to be revisited? Maybe driving a wedge between Space Beth and the family that pushes her closer to one of our two still-at-large "big bads," Evil Morty & Rick Prime? Also, with Rick and Morty regaining portal travel, will Space Beth feel as if her role is diminished or as an excuse to cut free? Speaking of dimension travel…

So Rick fixed portal travel, but what took so long? And what did he really have to do to make it happen? I have a theory that with what happened in the fifth-season finale (with the universal walls being torn down) combined with Rick Prime & Evil Morty still being at large, Rick's been afraid to fix portal travel because he's afraid of the uncertainty that's out there. Because it's tough to claim that you're the smartest creature out there when that's no longer a self-created guarantee. That would explain why Rick came up with the excuse of needing to fix portal travel on his own schedule. Going along with that, it also explains why Rick was so pissed at the Space Dinos for fixing the rift. With the rift gone, Rick no longer had another option to lean on. His hand was forced, and he didn't seem to like it.

The less time I spend on this whole Mr. Frundles thing, the better. Why? Because it disturbs the living f**k out of me. That said, could we learn later on that Mr. Frundles' twisted smile and creepily wide eyes have spread well beyond earth?

Now that we know Rick Prime is actually our Morty's real grandfather, this makes a whole lot of sense. By including this clip, we're getting the vibe that another confrontation is in the very near future:

It's not like Incest Baby hasn't already been referenced, but could this be another foreshadowing of Naruto's return? I'm hoping it's to help the family and not be captured by Rick Prime or Evil Morty or used by them as a form of attack.

Hmmm. As much as it felt like the "Night Family" would be a one-off, "Night Summer" was too good of a foil for Rick to be a one-and-done. Could the "Night Family" be returning for another chance as the "Day Life."

And finally, we get a "Next Time on 'Rick and Morty'" that's almost daring us to take a deep dive into what they just showed us. So we took that dare, as you've been reading.

And here's a look back at the full teaser from last week that got our brain cells bubbling:

Hmmm… now look at what clip Adult Swim released earlier today. More wood for the fire…