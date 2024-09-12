Posted in: Adult Swim, Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, NYCC, rick and morty

Rick and Morty Season 8, Lazarus & More: Adult Swim's NYCC 2024 Plans

Adult Swim's New York Comic Con 2024 plans include a preview of Rick and Morty Season 8 and Shinichirō Watanabe's Lazarus, and much more.

With New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024) set to hit the Northeast next month, Adult Swim has rolled out its plans—and we like what we're seeing. Want intel on the eighth season of Rick and Morty? Yup, you're going to get that. Fiending for an update on how things are looking with acclaimed anime director Shinichirō Watanabe's Lazarus? Yeah, you're getting that, too. Plus, a special screening will offer early looks at Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Common Side Effects, and YOLO: Rainbow Trinity (along with a sneak preview) – and maybe a surprise or two along the way.

"We're packing a lot of peanuts in the candy bar of New York Comic Con this year, with some of the most iconic names in adult animation headlining our panels and a huge variety of genres that we've been up to," shared Michael Ouweleen, President of Adult Swim. "We always love connecting directly with fans, and for those that have peanut allergies, the candy bar thing was just a metaphor, don't worry." Now, here's a look at Adult Swim's plans for NYCC 2024 plans:

Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty" Season Eight Sneak Peek – Celebrate the return of the global phenomenon Rick and Morty with executive producers Dan Harmon and Scott Marder and voice cast Harry Belden, Ian Cardoni, Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer, and Chris Parnell as they dive into the upcoming season. Thursday (10/17), 4:45 – 5:45 pm, Main Stage

Adult Swim's "Lazarus" Sneak Peek and Q&A – Join anime legend Shinichirō Watanabe for a special look at his new Adult Swim series Lazarus. Celebrated for his influential body of work that includes Cowboy Bebop, Lazarus marks Watanabe's return to the sci-fi action genre with a globe-trotting thriller set in the near future. Adult Swim's head of action and anime and series executive producer Jason DeMarco, along with producers Joseph Chou and Takenari Maeda, will join Watanabe to discuss this exciting new series. Friday, (10/18), 3:30-4:30 pm, Room 405

Adult Swim's "Night of New" Screening – Get an early look at Adult Swim's most talked-about new and returning series. We will be screening Women Wearing Shoulder Pads from series creator Gonzalo Cordova, Common Side Effects from executive producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels and co-creators Joe Bennett and Steve Hely, and a sneak peek of YOLO: Rainbow Trinity from creator Michael Cusack. Thursday (10/17), 8:30 – 9:30 pm, Room 409

