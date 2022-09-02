Rick and Morty: Summer, Space Beth & Planetina Share Vegas Selfies

So that's it. Mexico City, Malibu, California; The Netherlands, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Atlanta, Georgia; Cape Town, Toronto, Brazil, Australia, Chicago, Illinois; London, England; Manila, Girona; and Las Vegas, Nevada. We've now uncovered all 14 battlefront locations for Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty "Wormageddon." So to honor the occasion, we're getting a chance to see more of Summer, Space Beth, and Planetina in action taking down the worm menace in Vegas.

So to see Summer's superpower to always pull off the perfect selfie every time, check out the next chapter of "Wormageddon":

At 36.1713° N, 115.1440° W, we're heading to the Freemont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Summer, Space Beth, and Planetina show the worms that they picked the wrong planet:

And here's a look at yesterday's winner helping to make the save in Girona:

At 41.7172° N, 2.9341° E, we find Mr. Always Wants to be Hunted at the Murallas De Tossa De Mar in Girona… where apparently he's looking to exhaust his foe to death?!? Okay… but at least we have the 13th battlefront location locked in. And that means our final one hits tomorrow:

At 14.5845° N, 121.0573° E, we now know why Noob Noob was looking for recruits because he's up to his mask in works at the SM Megamall's Timezone in Manila, our 12th battlefront location:

At 51.554195, -0.107236, our 11th battlefront location took us to London's Emirates Stadium, where Meeseeks was kicking some serious worm ass…

At 41.8805° N, 87.6558° W, Rick & the President are taking the fight to the worms at our tenth battlefront location, the WNDR Museum in Chicago, Illinois (followed by today's hero/winner who made it in time to help save the day). :

At 33.8586° S, 151.2148° E, our ninth battlefront location is The Royal Botanical Gardens in Sydney, Australia, where Birdperson and Berserker Squanchy lay the smackdown on some nasty worms:

At 23.3715° S, 44.9503° W, we're finding ourselves at Praia do Léo in Brazil, where The King of the Ocean lies erect with the satisfaction of a job well done at our eighth global battlefront location:

At 43.670278° N, 79.39° W, we're joining Goldenfold & Jaguar at the seventh location, Lower Bay Station in Toronto, as they lay a tag-team smackdown on the big bad:

Located at 34.1087° S, 18.4702° E, we find Tiny Rick enjoying some ice cream at our sixth location, the Muizenberg Beach Huts in Cape Town for our sixth battlefront location- take a look:

At 33.7573° N, 84.3963° W, we find ourselves at the fifth location: State Farm Arena, where Jake from State Farm(?!?), Glootie, and the Smiths' neighbor Gene (who might also be interested in starting up a new app… or maybe that was his car and that's why Jake's there? Aside from the arena?) take on a big bad in Atlanta, Georgia:

At 40.4536° N, 80.017°W, we headed to our fourth battlefront location: 1100 Galveston Ave in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Mr. Poopybutthole's apartment, where he's going one-on-one with one particularly nasty worm:

At 52.0266° N, 4.5615° E, we're finding Jerry being Jerry at the third location, Tweemanspolder Nr. 2 in The Netherlands (and yet, Jerry will find some way to accidentally kill it with his "luck"):

For the second location, 34.0333° N, 118.7573° W led to Rick sitting upon his porcelain throne in Malibu, California:

Checking in with 19.34938º N, 99.17101º W, we have Beth and The Vindicators' Supernova at Casa de Cultura Reyes Heroles, Coyoacán, in Mexico City, fighting the good fight at our first global battlefront. And with the battle for the fate of the world underway, there are 14 total locations to be revealed. Now here's a look back at how it all began:

And here's an updated rundown of the teasers that were released building up to the event, offering some serious backstory:

And here's a look at the next chapter in our saga, as Rick dons a mech suit for a "Green Hydrogen Battle." Now, this is where it gets interesting because it sends you to a site at the end (here) that explores the benefits of Green Hydrogen (and gives you a chance to check out the blueprints for Rick's mech suit):

Hitting our screens on September 4th, here's a look at the official trailer for the sixth season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty:

Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favourite show.